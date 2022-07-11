Biography

All You Need To Know About Rolling Ray

By Faheem Haydar

Rolling Ray is an American digital star; he is a Musical Artist. Ray is famous for his content uploading on social media. He is associated with hip-hop/rap music. He released his first single named SnatchedMyWig in 2018; Then, in 2020, he sang two tracks, Aw baby and YouWantSome.

Biography and Body Statistics

  • Full Real Name: Raymond Harper
  • Birthday: September 5, 1996
  • Age: 25 years old (2022)
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Rapper
  • Instagram: I’m rolling ray
  • Twitter: @DMVMOSTFAMOUS
  • Birth Sign: Virgo
  • Marital Status: Single
  • Net Worth: 100 thousand dollars

Rolling Ray

All about the body measurements of Raymond Harper

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

  • Height: Unknown
  • Weight: Unknown
  • Hair Color: Black
  • Eye Color: Brown
  • Body Type: Slim
  • Shoe Size: 7 US
  • Body measurements: not available

Facts about Rolling Ray

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

  • Rolling Ray was also seen in the episode of Divorce Court, where he accused his best friend about the payment of the rent and expenses.
  • The Rapper has suffered a drastic accident, and he is currently hospitalized due to a burn on the entire skin.
  • He has an estimated net worth of 100 thousand dollars, and his average salary as a music artist is $44k.

Rolling Ray

