All You Need To Know About Rolling Ray

Rolling Ray is an American digital star; he is a Musical Artist. Ray is famous for his content uploading on social media. He is associated with hip-hop/rap music. He released his first single named SnatchedMyWig in 2018; Then, in 2020, he sang two tracks, Aw baby and YouWantSome.
Biography and Body Statistics
- Full Real Name: Raymond Harper
- Birthday: September 5, 1996
- Age: 25 years old (2022)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Rapper
- Instagram: I’m rolling ray
- Twitter: @DMVMOSTFAMOUS
- Birth Sign: Virgo
- Marital Status: Single
- Net Worth: 100 thousand dollars
All about the body measurements of Raymond Harper
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Height: Unknown
- Weight: Unknown
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Body Type: Slim
- Shoe Size: 7 US
- Body measurements: not available
Facts about Rolling Ray
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
- Rolling Ray was also seen in the episode of Divorce Court, where he accused his best friend about the payment of the rent and expenses.
- The Rapper has suffered a drastic accident, and he is currently hospitalized due to a burn on the entire skin.
- He has an estimated net worth of 100 thousand dollars, and his average salary as a music artist is $44k.