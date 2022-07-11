All You Need To Know About Rolling Ray

Rolling Ray is an American digital star; he is a Musical Artist. Ray is famous for his content uploading on social media. He is associated with hip-hop/rap music. He released his first single named SnatchedMyWig in 2018; Then, in 2020, he sang two tracks, Aw baby and YouWantSome.

Biography and Body Statistics

Full Real Name: Raymond Harper

Birthday: September 5, 1996

Age: 25 years old (2022)

Nationality: American

Profession: Rapper

Instagram: I’m rolling ray

Twitter: @DMVMOSTFAMOUS

Birth Sign: Virgo

Marital Status: Single

Net Worth: 100 thousand dollars

All about the body measurements of Raymond Harper

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Height: Unknown

Weight: Unknown

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Body Type: Slim

Shoe Size: 7 US

Body measurements: not available

Facts about Rolling Ray

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality