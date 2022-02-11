Biography

Rocky Emerson: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Rocky Emerson is a trendy Adult actress who’s specifically known for her amazing vids, the shoots, and her great frame. She’s particularly famous for being a tall actress, which is rare. She has been called a perfect model for modeling shoots.

She has recently gained more fashionability as her addict following has collected a considerable number of followers on social media, similar to Twitter and Instagram.

Rocky Emerson: Personal Life and Family

Rocky Emerson is one of the most famous actresses and has been a part of the entertainment assiduity. She was born on the 12th December 1991, and her motherland is California, United States.

 

As of 2021, her age is 30 years. She has given lots of hit pictures, which were loved by the followership. If you long to know the ultimate updates about her, follow her on your authorized Instagram and Twitter account.

Rocky Emerson: Body Measurements

Her height is 6 feet and 3 inches or (191 cm), and she weighs 59 kg or (129 pounds). She has several tattoos over her body that increase her beauty. She has Hazel’s eye color, and her hair color is dark brown. She has a slim and smart body shape with measurements of 32-25-34 inches.

Rocky Emerson: Professional Career

She has worked in further than 100 vids. She joined the adult assiduity at the age of 26 in 2017. Rocky Emerson has been working in the adult industry since 2017 and gained lots of love from his suckers, and she became such a notorious actress.

His fans love his scenes so much. In her career, Rocky got nominated for numerous awards. In his career, she has worked with multiple brands. Rocky Emerson is a fitness nut and takes care of her body.

 

Rocky Emerson loves to travel across the world, and she loves to take selfies. Rocky Emerson also owns a fan’s account to upload his true lovers. She has 3600 Posts and gained 40k likes. Her fans’ subscription fee is 5 dollars per month.

Rocky Emerson: Wiki

  • Real name: Rocky Emerson
  • Nickname: Rocky
  • Date of Birth: 12th December 1991
  • Weight: 59 Kg or (129 Pounds)
  • Age: 30 Years (as in 2021)
  • Place of Birth: San Diego, California
  • Gender: Female
  • Profession: Adult Actress
  • Hair Color: Dark Brown
  • Eye Color: Hazel
  • Bra Size: 32C
  • Shoe Size 10 US
  • Spouse/Boyfriend: Single
  • Religion: Christianity
  • Nationality: American
  • Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
  • Instagram: Rocky Emerson
  • Twitter: Rocky Emerson

Rocky Emerson: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

Rocky Emerson used to have a swain, but she broke up with her last time. Rocky says she makes it a policy not to date someone from assiduity or colleague, as it creates difficulties latterly. As the data say, she’s single right now.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUvBt7Iposd/

Rocky Emerson: Net Worth

Because she’s an educated lady working in the entertainment assiduity, her net worth is estimated as the$ 500K from the amusement, modeling, and photoshoots.

As you know, she has an active account on the Twitter platform with a good number of followers. Therefore, she earns some portion of her social media account.

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

