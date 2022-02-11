Rocky Emerson: Body Measurements, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Rocky Emerson is a trendy Adult actress who’s specifically known for her amazing vids, the shoots, and her great frame. She’s particularly famous for being a tall actress, which is rare. She has been called a perfect model for modeling shoots.

She has recently gained more fashionability as her addict following has collected a considerable number of followers on social media, similar to Twitter and Instagram.

Rocky Emerson: Personal Life and Family

Rocky Emerson is one of the most famous actresses and has been a part of the entertainment assiduity. She was born on the 12th December 1991, and her motherland is California, United States.

As of 2021, her age is 30 years.

Rocky Emerson: Body Measurements

Her height is 6 feet and 3 inches or (191 cm), and she weighs 59 kg or (129 pounds). She has several tattoos over her body. She has Hazel's eye color, and her hair color is dark brown. She has a slim body shape with measurements of 32-25-34 inches.

Rocky Emerson: Professional Career

She has worked in further than 100 vids. She joined the adult assiduity at the age of 26 in 2017. Rocky Emerson has been working in the adult industry since 2017 and gained lots of love from his suckers, and she became such a notorious actress.

His fans love his scenes so much. In her career, Rocky got nominated for numerous awards. In his career, she has worked with multiple brands. Rocky Emerson is a fitness nut and takes care of her body.

Rocky Emerson loves to travel across the world, and she loves to take selfies. Rocky Emerson also owns a fan’s account to upload his true lovers. She has 3600 Posts and gained 40k likes. Her fans’ subscription fee is 5 dollars per month.

Rocky Emerson: Wiki

Real name: Rocky Emerson

Nickname: Rocky

Date of Birth: 12th December 1991

Weight: 59 Kg or (129 Pounds)

Age: 30 Years (as in 2021)

Place of Birth: San Diego, California

Gender: Female

Profession: Adult Actress

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Bra Size: 32C

Shoe Size 10 US

Spouse/Boyfriend: Single

Religion: Christianity

Nationality: American

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Instagram: Rocky Emerson

Twitter: Rocky Emerson

Rocky Emerson: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

Rocky Emerson used to have a swain, but she broke up with her last time. Rocky says she makes it a policy not to date someone from assiduity or colleague, as it creates difficulties latterly. As the data say, she’s single right now.

Rocky Emerson: Net Worth

Because she’s an educated lady working in the entertainment assiduity, her net worth is estimated as the$ 500K from the amusement, modeling, and photoshoots.

As you know, she has an active account on the Twitter platform with a good number of followers. Therefore, she earns some portion of her social media account.