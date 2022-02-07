Robie Uniacke Biography, Wiki, Rosamund Pike Partner Age, and More!

Robie Uniacke s a mathematician. However, he chooses business as his career. Therefore, now, he is a very successful and the number one businessman.

However, he got much attention as the partner of a famous Hollywood actress Rosamund Pike. He was born in 1961 in the USA and got an education from Eton College, England. However, there is no data or any information about his early schooling and studies.

Robie Uniacke Wiki

Name: Robie Uniacke

Age: 60 Years

Gender: Male

Height: 5 Feet and 11 Inches or (179cm)

Nationality: British

Profession: Mathematician, Businessman

Parents: Jennifer Cunningham (Mother), Robbie Uniacke (Father)

Married/Single: Dating (Rosamund Pike)

Children: Olive, Florence Hector, Robbie Jonjo, Solo, Atom

Divorce: Emma Howard, Rose Batstone

Weight: 71 Kg or (156lbs)

Eye Color: Blue

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Robie Uniacke: Net Worth

Robie is a successful businessman. Therefore, he has a prosperous lifestyle by having a net worth of 9 million British Pounds.

Robie Uniacke: Relationship

Well, Robie is a divorcee twice. First, he married Emma at the age of 22 years. He spent a few years of his life with her and then got separated due to drugs addiction. Then he married Rose Batstone for the second time. This couple gave birth to three children. But this relation also ended up after some time and got separated.

Besides all, now, he is dating Rosamund Pike, who is a famous actress. And they have two children. And still, they are enjoying this relationship without any issue.

Robie Uniacke: Social Media

However, socially, he is not active on his social media. And he doesn’t involve himself in any social media platform like Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.