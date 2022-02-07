Biography

Robie Uniacke Biography, Wiki, Rosamund Pike Partner Age, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Robie Uniacke s a mathematician. However, he chooses business as his career. Therefore, now, he is a very successful and the number one businessman.

However, he got much attention as the partner of a famous Hollywood actress Rosamund Pike. He was born in 1961 in the USA and got an education from Eton College, England. However, there is no data or any information about his early schooling and studies.

Robie Uniacke

Robie Uniacke Wiki

  • Name: Robie Uniacke
  • Age: 60 Years
  • Gender: Male
  • Height: 5 Feet and 11 Inches or (179cm)
  • Nationality: British
  • Profession: Mathematician, Businessman
  • Parents: Jennifer Cunningham (Mother), Robbie Uniacke (Father)
  • Married/Single: Dating (Rosamund Pike)
  • Children: Olive, Florence Hector, Robbie Jonjo, Solo, Atom
  • Divorce: Emma Howard, Rose Batstone
  • Weight: 71 Kg or (156lbs)
  • Eye Color: Blue
  • Hair Color: Dark Brown

Robie Uniacke: Net Worth

Robie Uniacke

Robie is a successful businessman. Therefore, he has a prosperous lifestyle by having a net worth of 9 million British Pounds.

Robie Uniacke: Relationship

Well, Robie is a divorcee twice. First, he married Emma at the age of 22 years. He spent a few years of his life with her and then got separated due to drugs addiction. Then he married Rose Batstone for the second time. This couple gave birth to three children. But this relation also ended up after some time and got separated.

Besides all, now, he is dating Rosamund Pike, who is a famous actress. And they have two children. And still, they are enjoying this relationship without any issue.

Robie Uniacke: Social Media

However, socially, he is not active on his social media. And he doesn’t involve himself in any social media platform like Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Robie Uniacke

Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

