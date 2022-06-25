All You Need To Know About Robert Belushi

American actor Robert Belushi is famously recognized for his performance in Valentine’sValentine’s Day, Sorority Row, and One Small Hitch. He is also famous for How I Met Your Mother (2005), Chicago P.D. (2014), and Get A Clue (2020). He is the nephew of a well-renowned comedian and musician, the late John Belushi.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full Name: Robert James Belushi

Popular As: Rob Belushi

Gender: Male

Age: 41 years old

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Date of Birth: 23 October 1980

Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Occupation / Profession: Actor

Nationality: American

Race/Ethnicity: White

Parents: Jim Belushi (Dad), Sandra Davenport (Mother)

Siblings (Brothers and Sisters): Jared Belushi, Jamison Belushi

Marital Status: Married

Wife/Spouse: Chelsea Wernsman

Children: One

All about the body measurements of the Robert Belushi

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

Height: 5’6” inches (1.68m)

Weight: 65 Kg (143.3 lbs)

Eye Color: Greenish-blue

Hair Color: Brown

Sexual Orientation: Straight

Body Measurements: 32-26-32 inches

Facts about Robert Belushi

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● In Chicago, Illinois, Robert was born in the United States to Sandra Davenport and Jim Belushi. His father, Jim Belushi, is a comedian and actor famous for his role of Jim.

● His parents exchanged wedding vows in 1980 and divorced in 1988. He has half-siblings, namely Jared Belushi and Jamison Belushi.

● Robert attended Wesleyan University and graduated in 2004. However, there is not much information about his educational background.

● Robert started his acting career as Bobby Jr in The Birthday Boy(1986). In Films, he is recognizable for his roles on Sorority Row, One Small Hitch, and Valentine’sValentine’s Day; while on the television screen, he appeared as Allen, The Joe Schmo Show, and Linus the Bartender final season of CBS’sCBS’s How I Met Your Mother.

● Robert took home the Best Actor in a Supporting Role trophy for Otis Jay in RiffRaff (2009).

● Robert has hosted the game show ‘Get a Clue’ since January 2020.

● Robert’s net worth detail is not available. He earns a handsome amount of wealth as an Actor.

Description:

