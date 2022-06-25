Biography

All You Need To Know About Robert Belushi

By Tony Altidore 2

American actor Robert Belushi is famously recognized for his performance in Valentine’sValentine’s Day, Sorority Row, and One Small Hitch. He is also famous for How I Met Your Mother (2005), Chicago P.D. (2014), and Get A Clue (2020). He is the nephew of a well-renowned comedian and musician, the late John Belushi.

Biography and Body Statistics:

  • Full Name: Robert James Belushi
  • Popular As: Rob Belushi
  • Gender: Male
  • Age: 41 years old
  • Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
  • Date of Birth: 23 October 1980
  • Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
  • Occupation / Profession: Actor
  • Nationality: American
  • Race/Ethnicity: White
  • Parents: Jim Belushi (Dad), Sandra Davenport (Mother)
  • Siblings (Brothers and Sisters): Jared Belushi, Jamison Belushi
  • Marital Status: Married
  • Wife/Spouse: Chelsea Wernsman
  • Children: One

Robert Belushi

All about the body measurements of the Robert Belushi

Here are the body measurements of this charming media personality

  • Height: 5’6” inches (1.68m)
  • Weight: 65 Kg (143.3 lbs)
  • Eye Color: Greenish-blue
  • Hair Color: Brown
  • Sexual Orientation: Straight
  • Body Measurements: 32-26-32 inches

Facts about Robert Belushi

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● In Chicago, Illinois, Robert was born in the United States to Sandra Davenport and Jim Belushi. His father, Jim Belushi, is a comedian and actor famous for his role of Jim.
● His parents exchanged wedding vows in 1980 and divorced in 1988. He has half-siblings, namely Jared Belushi and Jamison Belushi.
● Robert attended Wesleyan University and graduated in 2004. However, there is not much information about his educational background.
● Robert started his acting career as Bobby Jr in The Birthday Boy(1986). In Films, he is recognizable for his roles on Sorority Row, One Small Hitch, and Valentine’sValentine’s Day; while on the television screen, he appeared as Allen, The Joe Schmo Show, and Linus the Bartender final season of CBS’sCBS’s How I Met Your Mother.

● Robert took home the Best Actor in a Supporting Role trophy for Otis Jay in RiffRaff (2009).
● Robert has hosted the game show ‘Get a Clue’ since January 2020.
● Robert’s net worth detail is not available. He earns a handsome amount of wealth as an Actor.

Robert Belushi

Description:

American actor Robert Belushi is widely recognized for his television performance I Met Your Mother (2005), Chicago P.D. (2014), and Get A Clue (2020). Robert won the title of Best Actor in a Supporting Role trophy for Otis Jay in RiffRaff (2009). He is the son of Jim Belushi, a comedian and actor, and nephew of a well-renowned comedian and musician, the late John Belushi.

Tony Altidore

Tony Altidore is a seasoned journalist with nearly 10 years experience. While studying journalism at the University of Pennsylvania, Tony found a passion for finding engaging stories. As a contributor to The Tiger News, Tony mostly covers state and national developments.

You might also like
Biography

All You Need To Know About MissBehavin

Biography

Every Detail You Want To Know About Liam James

Biography

All You Need To Know About Steve Bacic

Biography

All You Need To Know About Luke Welch