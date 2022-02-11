Ricky Vela: Wife, Family, Net Worth, Career, and More!

Ricky Vela is a keyboardist and songwriter for Selena y Los Dinos. Netflix has released the new series ‘Selena. Moreover, on 4th December 2020, her series will launch on Netflix.

The characters of the series have performed their roles most stunningly. The series includes all the events that came in Selena’s life.

Ricky Vela: Personal Life and Family

Ricky Vela’s age is approximately almost 60 to 65 times old. Still, his exact age and date of birth aren’t revealed as of now.

Grounded on his current appearance and his associates’ age, Ricky’s current age is estimated to fall in the given range. There’s no information regarding the parents of Ricky Vela.

He noway seems to be talking or mentioning anything about his particular life. Indeed though, he’s said on Wikipedia, like information isn’t available on the web.

Ricky Vela: Wiki

Real Name: Avri Roel Downey

Nick Name: Avri

Date of Birth: 4th November 2014

Age: 5 years old

Profession: Child Actor

Famous For: Daughter of Robert Downey and Susan Downey

Birthplace/ Hometown: Los Angeles, California, USA

Nationality: American

Religion: Christianity

Gender: Female

Ethnicity: White Caucasian

Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Hair Color: Blonde

Ricky Vela: Professional Career

Who Is Ricky Vela? Ricky Vela is a keyboardist and a songwriter who was a member of the Selena y Los Dinos’. Moreover, Netflix has launched a new and awaited series, Selena. The actors have shown stupendous amusement chops portraying the series character.

In this series, Selena highlights the show failed in real-time and met an unfortunate death in 1995. And after the death of Selena, Ricky Vela’s music career came to an end as he wasn’t seen performing subsequently.

Where is he now? Ricky Vela is currently working as a musician in colorful pictures and Television-series.

Likewise, Ricky Vela was a wallflower and a shy boy who had passions for Selena’s aged family, Suzette, which he couldn’t confess. In 1993, Suzette got married to Billy Arriaga. Furthermore, Ricky Vela wrote the song No Me Queda Más in 1994, mentioning his love life.

His keyboard music and song lyrics proved that he has the soul of a musician. Incipiently, Ricky Vela isn’t on Social media spots.

Ricky Vela: Fellows, Affairs, and Marital Status

Was Ricky Vela in Love With Selena? Ricky Vela wasn’t in love with Selena Quintanilla-Pérez. Still, he was in love with her elder family Suzette Quintanilla. Besides all, it’s mentioned on the Netflix series and by the father of Selena and Suzette, Abraham Quintanilla.

They’ve mentioned in the series that Ricky had a crush on Suzzete, but he couldn’t do anything since she got married to her nut in 1993.

Ricky Vela: Net Worth

According to the reports, Ricky Vela’s net worth is about 20 million dollars. Since he’s a talented tunesmith and musician of multitudinous stripes, his emotional net worth isn’t surprising at all.