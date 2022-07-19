Every fact you need to know about Ricardo Crespo

Ricardo Crespo is a social media star and was born on 23 January 1976. He gained popularity on his social media accounts such as Twitter and Instagram. Richardo starred in the tv series De Pocas, Pocas Pulgas.

Crespo also acted in the tv series Control Z and La Pilot and El Dragon. We don’t have much information regarding his parents and siblings. It seems that he is a private person we don’t have much information about his love life.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Ricardo Crespo

Date of birth: 23 January 1976

Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Age: 45 years old

Horoscope: Aquarius

Nationality: Mexican

Occupation: Actor, Singer, Model

Instagram: @ ricardocrespo _art

Net Worth: approx.: $11 M

Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available

All about the body measurements of the Ricardo Crespo

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

Weight: 68 kg

Height: 5’11″

Shoe size: 5 US

Body measurements: N/A

Facts about Ricardo Crespo