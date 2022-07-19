Every fact you need to know about Ricardo Crespo

Ricardo Crespo is a social media star and was born on 23 January 1976. He gained popularity on his social media accounts such as Twitter and Instagram. Richardo starred in the tv series De Pocas, Pocas Pulgas.
Crespo also acted in the tv series Control Z and La Pilot and El Dragon. We don’t have much information regarding his parents and siblings. It seems that he is a private person we don’t have much information about his love life.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Ricardo Crespo
- Date of birth: 23 January 1976
- Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
- Age: 45 years old
- Horoscope: Aquarius
- Nationality: Mexican
- Occupation: Actor, Singer, Model
- Instagram: @ ricardocrespo _art
- Net Worth: approx.: $11 M
- Spouse/Boyfriend: Not Available
All about the body measurements of the Ricardo Crespo
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
- Weight: 68 kg
- Height: 5’11″
- Shoe size: 5 US
- Body measurements: N/A
Facts about Ricardo Crespo
- Ricardo Crespo is a well-known actor, model, and singer. He became popular for his telenovela Tv shows and films.
- He is 46 years old. His father was arrested on charges of sexual assault.
- The court has forwarded the arrest warrant and found substantial proof of the abuse.
- His sentences remained for 3 month-long investigations.
- His teenage daughter was inclined to several physical and psychological tests.
- His Instagram account has 110k followers and now has been blocked.