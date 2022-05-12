Every detail you want to know about Riann Steele

Riann Steele is an American actress famous for the role of Finola Jones in NBC’s new show “Trash.” She started her acting profession performing in theaters. She has appeared in a few Royal Shakespeare Company dramatizations. Riann’s notable projects include Crazyhead, Doctor Who, and NCIS: New Orleans.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Riann Steele
Date of birth: 23 May 1987
Place of birth: London, United Kingdom
Age: 35 years
Nationality: British
Horoscope: Gemini
Occupation: Actress
Spouse/Boyfriend: Cebo Campbell
Instagram: @riannsteele
Twitter: Not Available
Net Worth: $1 Million To $5 Million
All about the Body measurements of the actress
Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress
● Riann Steele Height: 5 feet 6 inches or 168 cm
● Riann Steele Weight: 57 kg or 126 lbs
● Riann Steele Bra size: 32 B
● Riann Steele Shoe size: 8 US
● Riann Steele Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches
Further detail about Riann Steele
● On 23 May 1987, she was born in London, United Kingdom. Riann studied at Arts
Educational School, London.
● Her Shakespeare Company projects include Love’s Labours Lost, A Midsummer Night’s
Dream, and Hamlet (including adaptation in 2009, its subsequent BBC television film )
alongside David Tennant.
● Riann played Nurse Lauren Minster from 2009 to 2010 in “Holby City.” Her first feature
film was 2010’s “Treacle Jr,” opposite Aidan Gillen. She starred in 2012 in Sket as
Sharks, the girlfriend of a violent gang leader portrayed by Ashley Walters, and as Queen
Nefertiti in Doctor Who (series 7).
● She has also performed as Cleo, a therapist, in the Lovesick Channel 4/Netflix comedy
series and as Sydney Halliday in four episodes of NCIS: New Orleans Season 4.
● Crazyhead (2016) is one of her most famous Tv series in which she portrayed Suzanne.
● Riann is committed to writer Cebo Campbell. He functions as a creative director at an
advertising organization. Nonetheless, there is confirmation whether she has married
Cebo yet or not.
● Her net worth is $1 Million To $5 Million. It includes her assets, income, and money.
Mainly her source of income is her profession as an actress.
● Riann has 6797 followers on Instagram with 131 posts.