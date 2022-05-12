Every detail you want to know about Riann Steele

Riann Steele is an American actress famous for the role of Finola Jones in NBC’s new show “Trash.” She started her acting profession performing in theaters. She has appeared in a few Royal Shakespeare Company dramatizations. Riann’s notable projects include Crazyhead, Doctor Who, and NCIS: New Orleans.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Riann Steele

Date of birth: 23 May 1987

Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

Age: 35 years

Nationality: British

Horoscope: Gemini

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: Cebo Campbell

Instagram: @riannsteele

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $1 Million To $5 Million

All about the Body measurements of the actress

Following are the body measurements of this fantastic actress

● Riann Steele Height: 5 feet 6 inches or 168 cm

● Riann Steele Weight: 57 kg or 126 lbs

● Riann Steele Bra size: 32 B

● Riann Steele Shoe size: 8 US

● Riann Steele Body measurements: 34-24-35 inches

Further detail about Riann Steele

● On 23 May 1987, she was born in London, United Kingdom. Riann studied at Arts

Educational School, London.

● Her Shakespeare Company projects include Love’s Labours Lost, A Midsummer Night’s

Dream, and Hamlet (including adaptation in 2009, its subsequent BBC television film )

alongside David Tennant.

● Riann played Nurse Lauren Minster from 2009 to 2010 in “Holby City.” Her first feature

film was 2010’s “Treacle Jr,” opposite Aidan Gillen. She starred in 2012 in Sket as

Sharks, the girlfriend of a violent gang leader portrayed by Ashley Walters, and as Queen

Nefertiti in Doctor Who (series 7).

● She has also performed as Cleo, a therapist, in the Lovesick Channel 4/Netflix comedy

series and as Sydney Halliday in four episodes of NCIS: New Orleans Season 4.

● Crazyhead (2016) is one of her most famous Tv series in which she portrayed Suzanne.

● Riann is committed to writer Cebo Campbell. He functions as a creative director at an

advertising organization. Nonetheless, there is confirmation whether she has married

Cebo yet or not.

● Her net worth is $1 Million To $5 Million. It includes her assets, income, and money.

Mainly her source of income is her profession as an actress.

● Riann has 6797 followers on Instagram with 131 posts.