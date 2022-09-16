Refreshing your online Roulette know-how

When it comes to Roulette, there’s a few ways you can grab a slice of the action – in person at your favourite land-based casino establishment or online, where you’ll have the option to play video or live streamed Roulette games from your chosen compatible device.

With more players heading to the virtual lobby floor than ever before, we thought now be a good time to refresh your know-how on online Roulette gameplay, and some of the bets you can place.

Scroll to read on and find out more.

What is Roulette and how do you play it?

Roulette is a game that’s spun through the centuries to become classed as a casino classic, with its iconic wheel and table. A game of Roulette involves:

A Roulette wheel.

A corresponding table.

Betting chips.

A small ball which is also known as a pill.

A dealer/croupier.

To begin any game, whether that be in a casino establishment or online, the dealer will announce the betting window, open. It’s in this timeframe that all players around the Roulette table will need to place any bets they wish to. After some time, the dealer will close the betting window and no further bets placements will be allowed.

The wheel will then be spun and the pill entered into play. It isn’t until the wheel has come to a complete halt that the winning pocketed compartment on the wheel will be announced.

If you predicted correctly, the dealer will award you with your winnings. All chips will then be swept off the table and a new betting window and game will begin.

Bet types and how to play them

The most common bet types to place within a game of Roulette are Inside and Outside bets. Both played on the table, bets placed within the number section of the layout are known as Inside bets. Any bets placed within the boxes not containing numbers 0 – 36 are known as Outside bets.

Here are a few bets you can place on the table:

Straight Up – An inside bet. When you place a betting chip(s) on a single number, this is known as a Straight Up bet and holds an odd of 35:1.

Basket – An inside bet. This bet requires at least four betting chips. These chips will need to be placed in boxes 0, 1, 2 and 3 to be classed as a Basket bet, or as it’s known in some parts of the world, a First Four bet. This bet holds a 6:1 odd.

Red / Black – An outside bet. A bet type that focuses on the colour of the pocketed compartments of the wheel, rather than the numbers spinning around, allowing you to predict whether the winning colour will be either red or black, with winning odds 1:1. To place a Red / Black bet, you simply need to place a betting chip(s) in the box stating red or black.

High / Low – An outside bet. Rather than trying to correctly predict the winning number or its colour, there’s an option to wager whether you think the winning number will fall within the low (1 – 18) or high (19 – 36) category. This bet type holds the odds 1:1. To place a High / Low bet, you simply need to place a betting chip(s) within the box stating high or low.

Will you be playing any of these bet types the next time you’re sat, physically or virtually, at the Roulette table?