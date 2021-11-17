Reese Witherspoon Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Reese Witherspoon is an American producer, actress, and entrepreneur. She was born on 22nd March 1976 in Southern Baptist Hospital, New Orleans, USA. Her full name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon. Moreover, her father’s name is John Draper Witherspoon, and her mother’s name is Mary Elizabeth. She completed her studies at Harding Academy. She did graduation from Harpeth Hall School and Stanford University.

However, the actress is very famous among her fans for her film friends. Moreover, Reese Witherspoon gained a worldwide reputation. She won many awards like Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Award, and an Academy Award for Outstanding Limited Series.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Reese Witherspoon Weight: 110lbs or (50kg)

Reese Witherspoon Height: 5 Feet and 1 inch

Reese Witherspoon Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Reese Witherspoon Bra Size: 34 B

Reese Witherspoon Body measurements: 34-25-35 in or (86-63.5-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: