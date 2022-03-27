Rebecca Romijn Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, And More!

The beautiful American actress Rebecca Romijn was born on 6 November 1972. She got popular when she played a role in the movie X-men film series. It hit the screen and earned a good reputation.

The first three-segment was the part of another Marvel superhero film, “The Punisher,” in which played the role of Joan. Rebecca started her professional life as a model and posed for top companies such as Sports Illustrated, Victoria’s Secret, and Sports Illustrated.

She always worked for famous fashion houses along with her acting career. Romijn portrayed her role in the comedy-drama Ugly Betty and played the role of Jessie Nichols in NTSF:SD: SUV. Rebecca hosted the reality show Skin Warn and also in many video games as a voice artist.

Rebecca married Jaap Romijn, who is a furniture maker. They met at the Victoria Secrets fashion show. They tied in the knot in September 1998 but separated in 2005. After two years, she married Jerry O’Connell and have twin daughters.

Rebecca Romijn Body Measurements

Weight: 57 kg

Height: 5’11”

Bra size: 34B

Shoe size: 10US

Body measurements: 36-24-36 inches

Personal Information