Everything you want to know about Raphy Pina

Raphy Pina is commonly known for setting up his record mark organization, Pina Records. Through his father, he started taking an interest in music. Presently, his record organization likewise manages Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee, Plan B, R.K.M, and Ken-Y. Raphy created his life partner Natti Natasha’s introduction collection named Illuminatti in 2019. The couple is featured together in Inedito by Rozzano, a music video.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Rafael Antonio Pina-Nieves

Date of birth: July 4, 1978

Place of birth: Puerto Rico US

Age: 44 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Music producer

Spouse/Girlfriend: Natti Natasha

Height: 5 feet 9 inches or 181 cm

Weight: 70 Kg or 154 lbs

Instagram: @raphypina

Twitter: @PINARECORDS1

Net Worth: $ 10 million

Further detail about Raphy Pina

● The real name of Raphy Pina is Rafael Antonio Pina-Nieves. The author and record chief of a Puerto Rican record mark called Pina Records. He established the organization in 1996.

● Along with music production, he is also a professional hairstylist. His brand name is “Paparazzi.”

● On July 4, 1978, he was born in Puerto Rico. He belongs to a well-established business family.

● He is committed to his sweetheart turned life partner, Natti Natasha. His better half reported the commitment on February 1. Together they have one child. He uncovered the news to his fans and viewers through an Instagram post.

● His life partner, Natti Natasha, is a Dominican vocalist. Her famous hits are Criminals and La Mejor Version de Mi, released by Pina Records.

● Raphy was previously married to a finance manager named Carolina Aristizabel in December 2011. Nonetheless, the ex-couple formally separated in mid-2019, two years after isolating in 2017. Raphy has three children from a previous marriage; Chingui with 13 years, Monty with years 15, and Mia with 16 years.

● Raphy has not revealed any particular insights concerning his parents and siblings discussing his family.

● In 2012, Raphy had blamed for money laundering and fraud, due to which he got arrested. In 2016, he had convicted for two years after claiming guilty to a scheme to rob the defunct Doral bank for 4.1 million dollars.

● Besides, he is more likely to have a good income in his profession. His net worth is 10 million dollars.

● Raphy’s Instagram account has acquired over 2.8 million followers.