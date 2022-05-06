Ralph Macchio Net worth, Career, and Personal life

Ralph George Macchio Jr., best known as Ralph Macchio, is an actor from America. He is

famous for portraying Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid and Cobra Kai, Bill Gambini in My

Cousin Vinny, Eugene Martone in Crossroads, and Johnny Cade in The Outsiders. He also took

part in the 12th season of Dancing with the Stars.

He started his television career in the lead role as Jeremy Andretti in comedy-drama series

named Eight Is Enough. He appeared in the comedy-drama series Ugly Betty between 2008 and

2009 as Archie Rodriguez.

Additionally, Ralph appeared in many television series like The Outer Limits, Chicken Soup for

the Soul, CBS Afternoon Playhouse, Twice in a Lifetime, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His

other credits include Entourage, Head Case, Psych, Happily Divorced, The Whole Truth, Robot

Chicken, The Deuce, How I Met Your Mother, Kevin Can Wait, and Conan.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Ralph George Macchio Jr

Date of birth: 4 November 1961

Place of birth: Huntington, New York, USA.

Age: 61 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Scorpio

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: Phyllis Fierro

Height: 5 feet 8 ins or 174 cm

Weight: 72 Kg or 159 lbs

Net Worth: $ 4 million

Further detail about Ralph Macchio



● On 4 November 1961, Ralph was born in Huntington, New York, in the United States. He

was landed to Ralph Macchio Sr. and Rosalie (nee DeSantis).

● His father is half Italian and half of the Greek descent, while his mother is of Italian

ancestry. He has a brother named Steven Macchio.

● He went to Half Hollow Hills West High School and graduated in 1979.

● Ralph began his profession by appearing in ads. Then he appeared in a VitaminWater

commercial that featured NASCAR driver Carl Edwards.

● He appeared on American television ads for products such as Dr. Pepper and Bubble Yum

for the first time.

● Ralph made his appearance in the 1980 film, Up the Academy. His other films are

Teachers, Too Much Sun, Distant Thunder, and Naked in New York.

● In 2016, Ralph acted in Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe.

● He has also performed in short films, Dizzyland, Popcorn Shrimp, The Office Party, Wax

On, F*ck Off.

● Ralph got married to Phyllis Fierro on 5 April 1987. At fifteen, his grandmother

introduced him to Phyllis.

● His wife is a nurse practitioner. They have 2 children, Julia, born in 1992, and Daniel,

born in 1996. Currently, they are living in Long Island, New York.

● His primary income source is his acting career. Ralph Macchio net worth is $4 million.