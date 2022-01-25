Biography

Rachel Roller Bio, Wiki, Age, Facts and More!

By Sadia Nazir
The gorgeous Rachel Roller flaunts her picture in Bikini along with her husband. Rachel Roller is a New York host and reporter. At this time, she is hosting Wake up America with the co-host Rob Finnerty. Let’s talk about her personal details.

Rachel Roller

Rachel Roller real name Rachel Roller
Rachel Roller Birthday 14 November
Rachel Roller Age 31
Rachel Roller gender Female
Rachel Roller height 4’6”
Rachel Roller Nationality American
Rachel Roller Ethnicity White
Rachel Roller profession Journalist
Rachal Roller Salary $53070 per year
Rachel Roller /wife/Husband/ Boyfriends/girlfriends Married/ Dr.Jonathan Stevens
Rachel Roller Twitter @rachalrollerTV
Rachel Roller Instagram @rachalrollerTV

Rachel Roller

Rachal Roller never fails to impress her fans with her news photos on Instagram. She uploads the pictures whenever she visits the beach or new destination along with her husband.

In some pictures, fans can see her flaunting in a bikini; she looks really gorgeous and lavish sexy lady.

https://www.instagram.com/rachelrollartv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=31e6c30e-a5b6-461b-bb45-118c9d11c45d

Her presence on social media accounts is not feeble. She has a massive fan following on Instagram. Almost there are 15.6 k followers on Instagram who really love her. She updated her fan about her personal life through Twitter and Instagram updates.

She was born in 1989, and now Rachal is 32 years old. Being a journalist, Rachal worked for WCNC, virtual channel 36. She did not disclose her net worth, but according to some reports, she earns $53070 annually.

Rachel Roller has been tied in the knot with Dr. Jonathan Stevens, and they celebrate their anniversary in December. The couple looks happy and joys their life with each other. Most of the shared pictures are all about their personal life.

Rachel Roller

Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

