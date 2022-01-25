Quickspin scores five stars with new Cash Truck slot machine

Quickspin has also achieved five stars from our team of slots experts! The Swedish game maker has received the maximum score from CasinoScout’s critical panel with the sensational Cash Truck slot machine. Use fast login Yoju casino to learn firsthand about gambling news.

In Cash Truck, Quickspin comes up with its interpretation of what we also call a dystopia.

The theme of the dystopia – an (imaginary) society with particularly unpleasant characteristics – has recently been appearing more and more often in films, series, and now also slot machines. And that’s where Quickspin comes in.

The dystopian world of the otherwise spectacular Cash Truck is also cold and empty.

The online slot machine takes place in a future where money seems scarce, and people find their only refuge in the Cash Truck. There is, in fact, money in this truck.

An empty desert landscape surrounds the vehicle after the driver has probably shied away from the crowd behind the truck’s contents.

The new slot is played on a 5-reel playing field, and the game features an incredible number of features that provide welcome variety.

Quickspin has incorporated the Cascade mechanism into the game, and there is a Second Chance feature and a Free Spins feature.

A Bonus Buy feature is available, which costs between 90x and 350x the bet. Cash Truck features high volatility and can be played from as little as 0.20 AUD per spin.

Cash Truck operates at ranging RTPs of 96.00%, 94.05%, and 90.05%. In addition, you can play a demo version of Cash Truck on our review page. That way, you will be extra prepared when you decide to play for real!

About Quickspin

The famous game maker Quickspin was founded in October 2011 by a group of Swedish game enthusiasts and is based in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

In addition to the head office in Stockholm, the multinational also has additional offices in Malta and Kyiv.

Quickspin focuses primarily on online slots development and is known for casino games such as Sakura Fortune 2, Blue Wizard Fire Blaze, and Book of Duat.