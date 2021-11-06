Putting Together A Strong Health Checklist For New Moms

If you’re about to be a mom, there are so many things to think about, it’s impossible to have any book comprehensive enough that those considerations are properly addressed. There isn’t enough time, paper, or ink in the world; because every single mother has a slightly different experience. However, they all have a slightly similar experience as well.

This writing can’t give you the information about everything you need to know as a new mom, but what we can do is help you determine which things are most important. Here we’ll go over three primary categories from which additional items of your “new mom” checklist will dovetail.

Living Environment: Clothes, Bedding, Bottles, Etc.

Your baby needs a safe place to sleep. As a newborn, that will likely mean they share the master bedroom with you and your spouse. You’ll want a cradle right near the bed until the youngster is strong enough to spend the night without you immediately nearby. The cradle will become a bed eventually, and baby booties eventually become children’s shoes.

You’ll need clothing and betting. You’ll need bottles. You’ll need diapers. You’ll need baby food and baby formula and breast pumps—because once the child is done nursing, you’ll need to transition the little tyke to more robust and regular food.

You’ll also want baby monitors, cameras, and toys for the tot. It may be a good idea to have certain animals that can be protective; just don’t get the wrong idea. Dogs can protect children, but they must be trained, and you have to supersede their canine influence while the baby is still a newborn.

Physical Health: Lactation

When you’ve delivered the child, you’ll do your best to nurse them through traditional breastfeeding. Lactation can be complex, though. Sometimes you don’t express properly, sometimes you don’t produce properly, sometimes milk ducts get clogged, there are mastitis issues to consider, and the baby might not latch right.

For such issues, you want to work with professionals and support networks who know what you’re going through, and can help you avoid trying to “reinvent the wheel” as you contend with this issue. To that end, consider a lactation consultant covered by insurance.

Medical Consideration, Support Groups, Pediatricians, MOPS

Mothers of PreSchoolers (MOPS) represent a fine support group, and they’re not the only ones out there for new moms. Also, you’ll want to find pediatricians you can trust. This is very important, as not all pediatricians have the same ideology. Today’s adherence to the Hippocratic oath (“do no harm”) is certainly questionable.

Be sure you’ve got a medical support network made up of individuals who you know will treat your children right, and won’t rake you over the coals when the bill comes due. Much can be covered by insurance, and there are support programs out there to consider.

Being The Best Mom You Can Be

There are medical considerations which definitely come into play for new mothers. Also, support networks are a good idea—add them to your “new mom” checklist. Be sure physical health is a consideration; you’ll want to breastfeed as long as is necessary, experts advise up to two years is healthy.

Beyond that, the basic living environment of your newborn is important. Cradles, bedding clothes, toys, baby monitors, cameras—you’ll want most of these things by the time your child has transcended infancy and become a toddler. At minimum, environmental health, physical health, and medical help should be key items on your “new mom” checklist.