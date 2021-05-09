Professional Basketball Player, ” Delonte West Net Worth and What Did he face During His Career?”

The professional basketball player Delonte West was born on 26th July 1983 in Washington, DC. He is a popular basketball player because he played nine seasons in the National Basketball Association.

West played for four different teams as The Boston Celtics, Seattle Sonics, Dallas Mavericks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Let’s talk about the Delonte West Net Worth, Professional Life, and Financial Issues.

Education

Delonte went to Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt and, after that, got higher education from St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia. His efforts ranked Joseph’s University into Elite Eight in the 2004 NCAA tournament.

Delonte West Net Worth

Delonte West is a retired professional basketball player. The estimated net worth of Delonte West is 4100 thousand. However, the player earned $14 million dollars in his NBA career.

Professional Career

In 2004, West was drafted by the Boston Celtics as the 24th pick. Delonte played 39 games in his forest season due to injuries. Moreover, during his rookie season, he was appointed as the starting point guard for the 2005-2006 season.

The next year in 2007, he was moved to the shooting guard position, but luck was not with him, and he again moved back to point guard. West was traded to the Seattle Supersonics in 2007 and, in early 2008, traded to Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the three-team deal.

Delonte scored high of 20 points against the Boston Celtics, and that was only six days after the trade. At the End of 2008, he signed a three-year contract with the Cavaliers, worth $12.7 million. No doubt he is a highly skilled backcourt defensive player and an outstanding shooter.

After the Cavaliers, he traded to Minnesota, but his time was short-lived there. Furthermore, in 2010 Delonte signed the contract for one year with Boston Celtics and was appointed as a point guard.

Financial Problems

Despite earning was $14 million in salary, West always faced financial problems throughout his career. During the NBA lockout, he was living out of the Mavericks locker room. He was forced to sell all of his jewelry and many cars. West was so helpless as he applied for a job at Home Depot to make ends meet.

Basically, he lost his fortune in his divorce and by defending many issues. In August 2019, he was photographed and somewhat destitute and homeless. He was seen around a fast-food restaurant parking without shoes.

Why Delonte Became So popular?

Delonte West was not successful because of his net worth. He became successful because of his ability to play alongside elite, dominant players in college and the NBA.

The second reason for being popular was that he was the best college basketball player during the 2003-2004 season at St.Joseph’s. he was one of the most reliable shooters whom Lebron James can reply on from 2008 -2010.

Bottom Line

Delonte West is a retired professional basketball player who played for four different teams in the NBA. He enjoyed the success at the collegiate level and also helped St. Joseph’s to their best regular season in 2003-2004. Well, due to serious injuries, he could not continue to play the game.