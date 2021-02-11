Privacy of Personal Data: How to Safely Browse the Internet

When we talk about the internet, the thing that comes to mind is privacy. It is because it’s tough to be truly safe on social media. The browsers, ISPs, and websites are monitoring all our data. Cybercriminals have also concern for nee victims to target.

Browsing the internet and using apps means giving a lot of personal data. Therefore, all the privacy measures tools monitor what people are doing as it is done on the websites via cookies and trackers.

Most people are aware that the companies are being gathered their data for improving services and ad purposes. Recently some cases are seen where companies and app developers are disturbing the people’s personal lives.

Online security is linked with physical security, where swatting and stalking are two real-life consequences. Let’s check the ways to safely and privately browse the internet.

Ways to privately browse the Internet

Use a VPN

VPNs are being used these days but here let’s how does VPN work? VPN means virtual private networks that provide the private connection over a public network. The technology is called an encryption tunnel to make data hard to get and unreadable. It sends a connection through a VPN server that replaces a device’s IP address and server location. However, it does not protect against malware, and compromised devices send unfiltered information to attackers.

Go Incognito

Incognito provides a modicum of privacy. Chrome has added a feature that blocks third-party cookies in incognito mode. It would be great when combined with other privacy steps.

Don’t Log Into Anything.

Well, it is for those people who log in to work hours when even not necessary. The VPN has been canceled out when someone logs in to their accounts to identify them. The VPN will keep the connection secure from outside threats such as incognito and SSL stripping.

Avoid too many extensions

No doubt, extensions are convenient and helpful, but some tome could be harmful to your personal data. The reason could be some weak links in a browser’s security infrastructure.

Extension developers do not keep up with security updates for their products. Cybercriminals take advantage to infiltrate people’s browsing sessions through their extensions.

Try a privacy browser

Privacy browsers are focus on the user’s need for protection. Some browsers, such as DuckDuckGo, and Brave block all trackers. Each browser has its own beneficial features like some browsers send requests through a series of nodes that replace the device’s IP address.

Bottom Lines

These are the ways that ensure privacy and security. With advanced technology, privacy can decline as well as could be safer too.