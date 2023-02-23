The Price Is Right’s Bob Barker was scattered with grief Thursday while visiting his wifey Dorothy Jo Gideon’s grave at Forest Field Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

The 93- years-old sheltered television legend brought a large bouquet of daisies to recognize the 36th anniversary of the marketable jingle songster’s death from lung cancer at age 57.

A womanish caretaker stood surveillance with the 19- years Emmy winner as he paid his felicitations for 20 twinkles to his cherished Central High School squeeze.

Bob was only 15 when he went on his first date with his love Dorothy (nicknamed ‘DJ’) at an Ella Fitzgerald musicale in Missouri. Barker and Gideon – who never had any child – eloped in 1945 when he got leave from the Navy where he was a fighter spy during WWII.

‘I noway had any inclination to marry. However, she was my woman,’ the important presenter told Good Morning America back in 2007.

She was ahead of her time. She stopped wearing fur fleeces before anyone stopped. Moreover, she became a submissive before people were getting insectivores. And I gradationally did the same thing with her in 1979.

A bigwig told Radar Online on September 8, ‘The coming fall could be deadly – and Bob knows it. But he’s not hysterical. He said, “When it’s my time, I’m always ready to die.” ‘

Barker also reluctantly declared having a fling (1989- 1991) with Price Is Right model Dian Parkinson, who filed sexual importunity against him in 1994.

‘In our relationship, we were together veritably little. And there was veritably little coitus actually,’ the Drury College grad explained to CNN in 2002.

‘As god is my substantiation, I’ve forced her to do one thing that she didn’t want to do, ever, sexually or any other way.’

The Happy Gilmore actor continued, ‘I admitted that we had had a sexual relationship, veritably brief, but it had been consensual. And soon after she was deposed, she dropped the action.’

During his 50- time career, Bob hosted CBS’ The Price Is Right 35 times (1972- 2007) after hosting NBC’s Truth or Consequences 18 (1956- 1974).

