Prevent Termites from Destroying Your Home

Termites are small animals, but if they are not effectively handled, they may cause a lot of damage to your home. The invasion of these organisms has cost the United Kingdom and the United States billions of dollars. Termite prevention can be a simple task if you approach it correctly.

Many people are unfamiliar with the saying “prevention is better than cure,” but in the context of termites, taking steps to avoid a termite infestation in your home is more preferable to waiting for them to attack and then taking action.

Because prevention means no termite assault, it will undoubtedly save you a lot of money and time. Termites love to eat wood, which means they can quickly demolish any wooden structure because they may feed for up to 24 hours.

Termite prevention procedures are simple to adopt, and if done early enough, you may be certain of a safe house free of deadly bugs.

Below we look at some of the tips you can use to control termites from destroying your home:

Proper Control of Dampness

Termites are attracted to damp settings, which can be a great spot for them to start a colony. Because termites cannot thrive in hot surroundings for long periods, you should make sure your home is free of dark and moist settings and that most areas receive direct sunshine.

Ensuring that your home does not retain moisture is one of the most effective ways to combat termite infestation.

External Termite Prevention

A termite infestation can be caused by a variety of sources outside your home. One thing to remember about your home’s exterior is that everything is susceptible to water or soil. The best thing to do is make sure that none of the wood outside the home comes into contact with the ground.

Below are some measures you can take to avoid soil contact with wood outside your house:

Get rid of all old tree stumps since this can be a breeding spot for termites. Make sure that your firewood pile is kept in a lifted place to avoid contact with soil. If you have a brush pile outside your house make sure it’s long-standing and if not take it far away from the house. If you have to use mulch in your kitchen garden, do it sparingly. Mulch can be a home for termites and also keep the mulch away from your house foundation. Make sure your deck or fence is lifted above the ground from the soil or use treated wood or other building materials.

The above measures are specifically to help you protect your yard against termites, you also need to look at some exterior parts of the house such as the foundation, roof, and crawl places.

Make sure your foundation isn’t wet at all times. Water should be channeled away from the foundation using downspouts or splash blocks, and sprinklers should not be placed near the foundation since they might cause water to stagnate.

Inspect your roof as well; termites may fly while hunting for a new home, and repairing a damaged tile or filling fractures in your roof will help protect it from termite infestation.

Finally, if your home has a crawl space, ensure that it is dry and adequately ventilated. Termites will attack and breed beneath your house if there is too much moisture in the crawl space, and they will eventually get inside.

Interior Termite Protection

After protecting your yard, it’s critical to examine the interior of your home, as termites can also penetrate and become comfortable. Wooden beams in the attic, living room, cardboard storage boxes, wooden floor, ancient wooden furniture, and the garage are some of the areas you should inspect closely inside your home.

All of these locations must be kept dry and have plenty of natural light. To keep termites away from wooden beams in your attic, apply a termite treatment to the wood. Plastic storage boxes should always be preferred over wooden ones because they might serve as a breeding ground for termites.

Scheduling Professional Termite Protection

Just like tick yard treatment, termites also have a laid down treatment process that is designed by professionals. Scheduling professional termite protection and inspection for your home is very important since you may not know exactly where the termites are.

Professionals like Excel Pest Services will provide you with all the termite protection services you may need because they have been doing it for a while now.

Termites are little animals, but if they are not controlled, they may cause a lot of harm. When dealing with termites, the most important thing to remember is to take precautions because they may cost you a lot of money and effort once they have infested your home. Please secure your home as soon as possible to avoid disappointment later.