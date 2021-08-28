Preparing for a Puppy: A Checklist

Did you know that there are almost 340 different breeds of dogs?

That’s a lot of options when it comes to choosing a pet. While older dogs need love too, most people prefer having puppies. Not only are they super cute, but you’re able to train them as they grow up.

Are you expecting a furry addition to your family? Keep reading to learn all about preparing for a puppy.

When it comes to a new puppy shopping checklist, you can’t forget to get them a spacious bed that they can call their own. You should designate an area of the house where you can put this bed so that your puppy always has a place to sleep and relax when they want.

It’s also a good idea to get a gate so that they can stay enclosed in their area as you cook dinner, for instance.

Bowls for Food and Water

Are you still wondering what to bring when picking up a puppy?

Their special place will also need a bowl for their dog food and a bowl for their water.

It can be a chore to fill their water bowl every day. With this in mind, you can get a water bowl that fills itself automatically. That way, you would have to fill the main part every few days or so.

Lots of Toys

Young dogs need a ton of stimulation, so you should have lots of fun toys on your new puppy checklist.

Anything they can chew, fetch, and cuddle with will go a long way toward making them happy.

Pads and Diapers

Every new puppy shopping list should have pee-pee pads on them. The last thing you’d want is for your dog to relieve itself on your furniture. A pad can allow them to go to the bathroom inside without ruining any of your belongings.

You could also give them little doggy diapers. If you end up having trouble with training or don’t have the time, then consider going with this service.

A Leash and Collar

A leash and dog collar will come in handy when you take them on walks. They also have leashes that include doo-doo bags. This makes it much easier to clean up their messes on the go.

Depending on the breed of the dog, a harness might be more comfortable for them. The great thing about a harness is that it doesn’t cause choking if you pull on the leash.

Preparing for a Puppy Is Easy

Now that you’ve learned all about preparing for a puppy, you’ll be ready to bring a beautiful bundle of joy into your family. Puppies are huge responsibilities but you can handle anything if you’re prepared.

