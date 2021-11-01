Portia De Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
Portia De Measurements

Portia De was born on 31st January 1973 in Horsham, Australia. Her real name is Portia Lee James DeGeneres. And she is professionally known by the name of Portia de Rossi. She is a famous actress and model of the Hollywood industry.

Moreover, she is an Australian-American businesswoman.

In 1998, she made her first debut in the drama series Ally McBeal. She won Screen Actors Guild Award. Later on, she started working for the American TV drama Nip/Tuck in 2007 till 2009 and More Happy Ted in 2009 till 2010. In 2008, Portia de Rossi married Ellen DeGeneres, TV host and a comedian actress.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Portia de Weight: 126 lbs or (57 Kg)
  • Portia de Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches
  • Portia de Bra Size: 32 A
  • Portia de Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Portia de Body Measurements: 33-24-35 Inches

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Portia de Date of Birth: 31st January 1973
  • Portia de Age: 47 Years
  • Portia de Nationality: Australian and American
  • Portia de Eye color: Blue
  • Portia de Hair color: Blonde
  • Portia de Horoscope: Aquarius
  • Portia de Spouse/Boyfriend: Mel Metcalfe (1996-1999), Guinevere Turner (1999), Francesca Gregorini (2000-2004), and Ellen DeGeneres.
