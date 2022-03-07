Guide about the Picuki: Instagram Editor and Viewer

Nowadays, people entertain and interact through social media platforms from another corner of the world. Instagram is one of the most famous networks among people. It’s a platform where you can share photos and videos with friends, family, celebrities, brands even with the world.

Like other social media platforms, Instagram has many features like you can like, comment, save others’ posts and send messages directly to your friends. But you have to create an account to contact your friends and see the profile of others.

Without an IG profile, you won’t see other users’ stories, photos, and videos, and users cannot download pictures or videos. But no worries, we are introducing a tool that can help you see and download pictures without logging in to Instagram. Yes, it is now possible to browse Instagram anonymously without an account. Without wasting time, let’s discuss everything about Picuki.

What is Picuki?

Picuki is an Instagram Viewer and editor that allows people to view and edit Instagram photos and profiles, posts, stories, locations, followers, and hashtags online for an unlimited period without logging in to Instagram. It is a simple editor and viewer for Instagram.

You can browse and edit Instagram media for an unlimited time without paying a penny. You can also check your posts or others’ profile posts, followers, and profiles that they are following. You can also search any Instagram hashtag like #happybirthday, or you can see how many likes and comments are under any post.

You can download others’ content by operating this app. Enjoy using Picuki to check celebrities’ profiles and share this fantastic editor with your friends on social networks. Plus. It will never store other personal data, whether their pictures or videos.

Is Picuki Safe and Legal?

Yes, it is a safe and secure tool, and it never saves the users’ personal information. This amazing website also has super cool features like setting filters, editing other peoples’ posts, adjusting brightness, saturation, contrast, crop, etc.

Furthermore, it’s entirely free for everyone. In today’s world, when everybody wants to share their ideas and content on Instagram, this platform helps people explore trending hashtags and content, boosting their business by analyzing hashtags and content reach. With Picuki, you can check posts, friends’ profile posts, stories, followers, and their accounts.

Why Does Someone Use Picuki?

Picuki can be used for multiple reasons. The main reason for using this tool is that it allows you to check Instagram accounts secretly without logging in. Also, you can download any Instagram photos and videos from here, which is not something an Instagram user can save.

Picuki is an awesome editor that provides you to add text, set filters, adjust the color tone, saturation, and brightness of an image. Furthermore, it’s not cost you a penny and is a secure tool that doesn’t store your info or track your activity.

How to Use Picuki?

Mainly, there are two ways to view photos by using Picuki.

Search an account

Search a hashtag

With these two methods, you will be able to view Instagram photos videos and download unique content for free with Picuki.

Method 1 – Search Account

First, you need to enter Picuki.com to search bar, an online Instagram photos and videos download tool.

The link will instantly lead you to its homepage. Using Picuki is very easy; just enter the account name you want to check now on the website.

Online tool Picuki will list all the Instagram users related to the account name you entered; usually, you will easily identify the interesting account you are looking for. For example, if you are looking for Cristiano Ronaldo, just insert the name in the tab.

After finding your desired account, click on it, and you’ll see all the media of the account on your screen. Picuki has listed all the feeds of Instagram users.

Now, you can start to browse all the pictures of the IG account! When you want to download a post, click to enter.

After opening the photo, if you want to download it, just click on “Download” and download. Picuki downloads the picture’s actual size, so the thumbnail will not become smaller.

Method 2 – Search Hashtag

Check the following steps to download an Instagram post by using hashtag search,

Access the Picuki homepage like before and click on the search window.

After entering the search window, type the hashtag you want to search and click the “search icon .”For example, if you’re going to search #christmas, just enter it in the search bar.

Select “Tags” above the search results of your window.

Picuki arranges a list of hashtags; thus, tap the hashtag you want to see.

Hashtag search results will be displayed, and you can see the related posts by scrolling the screen. Now you can see the photos from the hashtag search, and if you want to download them, tap on download.

How to Edit a Photo on Picuki

Another major benefit of Picuki is that it is an online tool that can modify your pictures as well as other people’s Instagram images. This feature is only offered on Picuki, not other IG downloaders.

Besides, Picuki offers you to apply different filters and adjust a picture. You can set the saturation, exposure, contrast, brightness, and so on. This is very convenient to edit images directly without creating an account. After making the necessary adjustments, you can download the image directly to your device.

How to See the Story without an IG Account

Access the Picuki.com window and search the person’s profile page.

Click” Stories” on the screen.

An icon for the story appears at the lower right of the page; just tap on it.

Now, you can see Instagram stories of any account without signing into them.

Benefits of Using Picuki

Without signing in with your ID, one can download unique posts online.

You can watch other user histories which you would be curious to know about.

If you want to download posts on your smartphone, you can easily do it with Picuki.

No one can see your activities and use your information.

Picuki is a safe and legal tool to browse downloadable posts.

It is available in all regions, so you do not need to use any.

This is an amazing tool without any charges. Therefore, the app offers a variety of features accessible in the box. Users can use it until they satisfy their hearts.

You can download your favorite software version that most people want to try.

Frequently Asked Questions About Picuki

Q.1 Is Picuki safe and legal? Ans: Yes, Picuki is 100% legal and safe to browse. It is truly authentic to use this online app to download images and videos and even search for a specific account on Instagram. Q.2 Can you use Picuki offline? Ans: It is one of the most widespread online tools. Most people are unaware of its benefits, like downloading and viewing images on various user profiles. You can search IG feeds by using it online to download many pictures for free directly. Q.3 Can you identify by operating Picuki? Ans: According to the website, you are anonymous while searching content on Picuki. Also, your activity is not stored in the database of the site. “View is not visible to profile holder, your personal information and search information, date and time of your visit are not saved or shown.” Q.4 Is this online tool the same as Instagram? Ans: Picuki is a simple editor and viewer for one of the most popular social media apps, Instagram but not a social network itself. You can browse, edit, download Instagram pictures, explore profiles, news, followers, posts, tags, and places for completely free and unlimited time. Q.5 Is it possible to see media on IG without an account? Ans: If you do not yet have an account for this platform, you do not need to sign up. With Picuki, it is possible to register without joining Instagram. It also allows you to have the ability to explore Instagram without registering it. An online application like Picuki lets you view, edit, or save any type of Instagram content, including hashtags, news, and profiles. Further, it can download for laptops or smartphones for free. Q.6 How to view the full Instagram profile of Picuki You can see posts and news on IG through Picuki. You can also search for specific locations and hashtags. Just open the Picuki search window and brown everything you want to see on Instagram to view the profile.

Bottom Line

Picuki is an online free tool that you can use for editing, viewing, and downloading photos and videos of Instagram. You can also search other IG accounts and hashtags without creating an account. After browsing through it, you can edit or download pictures online.

We try to provide you with every detail about the tool. I hope you like this piece of writing and know everything about the website. Share your thoughts about this online app in the comment box. If you have any queries regarding Picuki, we would be happy to assist you.