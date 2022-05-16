Every detail you want to know about Philip Sternberg

Philip Sternberg is a famous and greatly adored American actor and producer famously known for Workin’ Moms (2017), Divorce Corp (2014), and The Super (2011). Sternberg remained the executive producer in some of the episodes in the series Workin’ Moms.

Sternberg and his wife co-featured in the film. The show got 5 Canadian screen award nominations. Sternberg assumed the part of Nathan Foster in the front. Before 2014, he worked in Divorce Corp as an author and the chief maker.

What’s more, he likewise worked in The Super unscripted tv show in 2011. Sternberg previously filled in as leader of Candor Entertainment for a very long time in his profession. He created pilots for large channels like Spike TV, History Channel, and Showtime.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Philip Sternberg

Date of birth: 1978

Place of birth: United States

Age: 44 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Scorpio

Occupation: Actor, Producer

Spouse/Girlfriend: Catherine Reitman

Height: 6 feet 1 inches or 185 cm

Weight: 79 kg or 174 lbs

Facebook: Not Available

Instagram: @ pzsternberg

Twitter: @pzsternberg

Net Worth: $1.5 million

Further detail about Philip Sternberg

● In 1978, he was born in the United States.

● Sternberg has joyfully got married to his excellent and ideal spouse Catherine Reitman. They had dated for some time before the two got hitched.

● In 2009, Sternberg and Catherine tied the knot in a private service where a couple of loved ones joined. It was a luxurious event in Santa Barbara, California.

● After their wedding ceremony, the couple went on their memorable first-night excursion to Italy.

● Catherine is also in the acting business, very much like her partner. She has dealt with enormous undertakings like The Real Wedding Crashers, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hollywood Residential, Blackish, and some more. The couple had a show together called Working Moms.

● The duo lives in Los Angeles, California, in a delightful home. They appear to be partaking in their wedded coexistence and still fascinated with one another.

● Sternberg and Catherine are glad guardians of two charming children. Their children have named Jackson and Liam Sternberg; there is no information available on the web regarding their children. Perhaps they like to get them far from the public.

● Sternberg has an expected net worth of 1.5 million US Dollars, incorporating his resources and salary. His essential type of asset is his profession as an entertainer and maker.

● In 2016, Philip sent off his organization, Wolf and Rabbit Entertainment ULC, with Catherine Reitman. Additionally, the skilled maker likewise created a few web series for Revision 3, Hulu, and Discovery Channel.