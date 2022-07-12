Every fact you want to know about Phil Margera

Phil Margera is an American unscripted TV character. He is broadly known for showing up on Viva La Bam, the CKY recordings, and the Jackass TV series and motion pictures.
Before dealing with the TV, he was a baker. He was born Phillip Margera in Concordville, Pennsylvania, the U.S, on 13th July 1957.
In 2014, Phil Margera appeared in the video game Tony Hawk’s Underground 2. He joined Tony Hawk’s and Bam Margera’s crew on a “World Destruction Tour.”
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Phillip Margera
- Date of birth: 13th July 1957
- Place of birth: Concordville, Pennsylvania, the U.S
- Age: 65 years
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: Cancer
- Occupation: Actor
- Spouse/Girlfriend: April Cole Margera
- Height: 5 feet 9 ins or 180 cm
- Weight: 142 Kg or 313 lbs
- Facebook: Not Available
- Instagram: @realphilmargera
- Twitter: @philmargera
- Net Worth: $3 million (As of 2021)
Further detail about Phil Margera
- Phil got married to April Cole Margera in 1976. Together, they have two children called Jess Margera and Bam Margera.
- His child, Jess Margera, is s CKY drummer, while his other child, Bam Margera, is a Jackass star and expert skateboarder.
- Phil has not shared any data regarding his educational background with the public.
- His parents are Phillip and Darlene Margera. His mom, Darlene, passed on June 16, 2007. Regardless, Phil has a sibling named Vincent Margera.
- Phil has an expected net worth of $3 million starting in 2021. This incorporates his assets, cash, and pay. His essential type of revenue is his vocation as a Reality Television Personality.
- Through his different sources of income, Phil has had the option to amass good fortune however likes to live a humble life.
- The first time he appeared in the CKY series of recordings. The CKY series of videos got him highlighted on Jackass. He was likewise in the whole cast of Viva La Bam.
- Phil later showed up on the second period of Celebrity Fit Club on VH1. Toward the show’s start, he weighed 353 pounds (160 kg). Phil lost the most weight on the show, losing 41 pounds (18 kg), down to 312 pounds (142 kg).
- During a say something regarding the show, he expressed that his justification for getting in shape was to stretch out his life to invest more energy with his granddaughter, Ava.