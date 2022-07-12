Every fact you want to know about Phil Margera

Phil Margera is an American unscripted TV character. He is broadly known for showing up on Viva La Bam, the CKY recordings, and the Jackass TV series and motion pictures.

Before dealing with the TV, he was a baker. He was born Phillip Margera in Concordville, Pennsylvania, the U.S, on 13th July 1957.

In 2014, Phil Margera appeared in the video game Tony Hawk’s Underground 2. He joined Tony Hawk’s and Bam Margera’s crew on a “World Destruction Tour.”

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Phillip Margera

Date of birth: 13th July 1957

Place of birth: Concordville, Pennsylvania, the U.S

Age: 65 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Cancer

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​April Cole Margera

Height: 5 feet 9 ins or 180 cm

Weight: 142 Kg or 313 lbs

Facebook: Not Available

Instagram: @realphilmargera

Twitter: @philmargera

Net Worth: $3 million (As of 2021)

