All you need to know about Persephanii

On 1 September 1, American plus-size Model and Actress Persephanii was born in the United States of America, California. Her age is approximately around 30-35 years old. She is a Graduate. Her Parents and early life are a mystery.

Many people know her by her real name, Stephanie Nelson. She is famous as a plus-sized model, Instagram Influencer, and actress known for ‘Gym Life.’ Also, a Workingwoman, Instagram star, YouTuber, and Vlogger.

Full name: Persephanii aka Stephanie Nelson

Date of Birth: 1 September

Place of Birth: California, United States

Nationality: American

Boyfriend: N/A

Eye color: Black

Hair color: Black/Brown

Horoscope: Virgo

Instagram: @persephanii

Height: 5,9″ / 175 cm

Weight: 223 lbs / 101 kg

Bra size: 34S

Shoe size: 8 US

Body Measurements: not available

Facts about Persephanii

She worked with many brands and made her name in modeling too. She started her modeling career in 2015 in LA back. She is the Brand Ambassador for Up Where We Belong.

She has an entirely natural and hot body. In the beginning, she was often rejected because of her body features, but now, she takes excellent care of her body and has become one of the most famous plus-size Models and Actresses in the industry. Let us look at his Instagram account.

Currently, her company, Aahana Vibrations, is worth it in the skincare market. Stephanie also gives her reviews about bras for women.

She is single and does not have any relationship status or boyfriend, mentioned on her Instagram page.

She has over 2 million followers, including all her social media accounts.

