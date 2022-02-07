All you need to know about  Persephanii

On 1 September 1, American plus-size Model and Actress Persephanii was born in the United States of America, California. Her age is approximately around 30-35 years old. She is a Graduate. Her Parents and early life are a mystery.
Many people know her by her real name, Stephanie Nelson. She is famous as a plus-sized model, Instagram Influencer, and actress known for ‘Gym Life.’ Also, a Workingwoman, Instagram star, YouTuber, and Vlogger.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Persephanii aka Stephanie Nelson
Date of Birth: 1 September
Place of Birth: California, United States
Nationality: American
Boyfriend: N/A
Eye color: Black
Hair color: Black/Brown
Horoscope: Virgo
Instagram: @persephanii
All about the body measurements of Persephanii
Here are the body measurements of this stunning actress
Height: 5,9″ / 175 cm
Weight: 223 lbs / 101 kg
Bra size: 34S
Shoe size: 8 US
Body Measurements: not available
Facts about Persephanii
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
She worked with many brands and made her name in modeling too. She started her modeling career in 2015 in LA back. She is the Brand Ambassador for Up Where We Belong.
She has an entirely natural and hot body. In the beginning, she was often rejected because of her body features, but now, she takes excellent care of her body and has become one of the most famous plus-size Models and Actresses in the industry. Let us look at his Instagram account.
Currently, her company, Aahana Vibrations, is worth it in the skincare market. Stephanie also gives her reviews about bras for women.
She is single and does not have any relationship status or boyfriend, mentioned on her Instagram page.
She has over 2 million followers, including all her social media accounts.