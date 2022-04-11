Biography

Every fact you need to know about Pepe Aguilar

Pepe Aguilar is a famous Mexican singer who is well known as Region Mexican. He started his
singing career in the early 1980s. Pepe was born on 7th August 1969 in San Antonio, Texas,
United States.
He became the award-winning music star and released more than 15 albums. Moreover, he is a
businessman and owns a record label with the most edge technology in Latin America.
Pepe is a married man, and her wife&#39;s name is Angel. The estimated net worth of Pepe is almost
410 million. Here read out other detail.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Pepe Aguilar
Date of birth: August 7, 1968
Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, USA
Age: 52 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Leo
Nationality: American-Mexican
Occupation: Singer-Songwriter
Instagram: @ pepeaguilar_oficial
Net Worth: approx.: $10 million
Spouse/Boyfriend: Aneliz Alvarez-Alcala
All about the body measurements of the Pepe Aguilar

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 87kg
 height: 6’4”
 shoe size: Not Available
 body measurements: Not Available
Facts about Pepe Aguilar
 Pepe Aguilar is a Mexican singer who was born on 7th August 1968.
 Pepe is the son of Antonio Aguilar and Flor Silvestre, who are legends of the film
industry.
 His mother, Flor, passed away on 25th November 2020.
 His wife&#39;s name is Aneliz Alvarez, and they were married in 1997.
 Before that, he married Carmen Trevino.
 Pepe exchanged vows with Carmen in 1991 but divorced after that. They had 4 children
named Leonardo Aguilar, Emiliano Aguilar, Aneliz Aguilar and Ángela Aguilar.
 Among siblings, Anglea and Leonardo are also singers.

 He won a Grammy award and others too, such as Best Mexican American Album.
 According to sources, the estimated net worth of Pepe Aguilar is $10 million.
 He is active on social media under the name @ pepeaguilar_oficial. You can follow her
on Instagram.

