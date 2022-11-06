Every detail you want to know about Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley is a famous actor from America. The actor earned the first breakthrough in his on-screen profession with the hit TV series Gossip Girl, in which he portrayed Daniel “Dan” Humphrey. Alongside TV, Penn started his big-screen career with The Fluffer but got prominence with the 2006 hit “John Tucker Must Die.”

Later on, he has gone on to appear in many more films, such as The Stepfather, Easy A, Margin Call, and Greetings from Tim Buckley. In more recent times, he once again came into the limelight with a male lead role in the psychological thriller series “You.”

Penn has won many accolades throughout his career, such as Independence Spirit Award, Manchester Film Festival Award, and the Oxford Film Festival Award. Explore the body statistics to know Penn Badgley height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Penn Dayton Badgley

Date of birth: 01 November 1986

Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Age: 36 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Scorpio

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Height: 5″9′ or 175cm

Weight: 72 kg or 158 lbs

Instagram: @pennbadgley

Twitter: @PennBadgley

Net Worth: $8 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Domino Kirke

