Every detail you want to know about Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley is a famous actor from America. The actor earned the first breakthrough in his on-screen profession with the hit TV series Gossip Girl, in which he portrayed Daniel “Dan” Humphrey. Alongside TV, Penn started his big-screen career with The Fluffer but got prominence with the 2006 hit “John Tucker Must Die.”
Later on, he has gone on to appear in many more films, such as The Stepfather, Easy A, Margin Call, and Greetings from Tim Buckley. In more recent times, he once again came into the limelight with a male lead role in the psychological thriller series “You.”
Penn has won many accolades throughout his career, such as Independence Spirit Award, Manchester Film Festival Award, and the Oxford Film Festival Award. Explore the body statistics to know Penn Badgley height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Penn Dayton Badgley
- Date of birth: 01 November 1986
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
- Age: 36 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Scorpio
- Nationality: American
- Occupation: Actor
- Height: 5″9′ or 175cm
- Weight: 72 kg or 158 lbs
- Instagram: @pennbadgley
- Twitter: @PennBadgley
- Net Worth: $8 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Domino Kirke
Facts about Penn Badgley
- On 01 November 1986, Penn Badgley was born in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. He completed his primary education at Woolridge Elementary School and later went to St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia.
- After that, he went to the Charles Wright Academy in Washington. As a kid, he took part in the Seattle Children’s Theatre. He was home-schooled along with Blake Lively.
- He performed in the comedy films like “John Tucker Must Die” in 2006 and “Drive-Thru” in 2007.
- After his hit drama series “Gossip Girl” from 2007 to 2012, Penn played the character of Joe Goldberg in “You,” the thriller series on Netflix from 2018 to the present.
- Likewise, he has acted in many other films, such as the thriller movie “The Stepfather,” a teen-comedy-drama movie “Easy A,” the financial thriller movie “Margin Call,” a biological film “Greetings From Tim Buckley” and “The Paper Store” an independent drama movie.
- He won an Independent Spirit Award for the movie “Margin Call” in 2011. Penn debuted in the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” (2000-2001). He played the role of Phillip Chancellor IV, which got him recognition and the Young Artist Award nominations.
- Penn married singer Domino Kirke in 2017. Together, they have a child named James Badgley, born in 2020. Initially, in 2014 Penn and Domino started dating.
- He has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, he has 4.1M followers, while he has 570.9K followers on Twitter.
- The net worth of Penn Badgley is $8M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.