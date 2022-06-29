Everything You Need To Know About Paul walker

Paul Walker was an American actor who got fame for acting in the Fast & Furious film series. His most recognized performances were: Lewis Thomas in Joy Ride and Brian O’Conner in five of the Fast and Furious franchise films, Timeline, Into the blue, Eight Below, and Running Scared (2006). Have a look at quick facts to know Paul Walker’s height.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Paul William Walker IV

Date of Birth: September 12, 1973

Place of Birth: Glendale, California, U.S.

Age: 40 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Virgo

Occupation: Actor

Height: 6′ 2′′ (188 cm)

Weight: 183 lbs (83 kg)

Instagram: @paulwalker

Twitter: @RealPaulWalke

Further details about Paul Walker

● On September 12, 1973, Paul William Walker IV was born in Glendale, California,

The U.S., to Cheryl Crabtree and Paul William Walker III. He completed his graduation

from Sun Valley’s Village Christian School in 1991and got enrolled in different

community colleges in Southern California.

● His mother was a fashion model, and his father used to work as a sewer co-contractor

and a fighter. He was the oldest among his four siblings.

● After appearing in many television shows, including Charles in Charge, Who’s the

Boss?, and The Young and The Restless, Walker made his first appearance in the 1986

horror movie Monster in Your Closet.

● Walker gained popularity with a role in the film Varsity Blues. Following his initial

success, Walker got a substantial international hit in 2001 when he portrayed Brian

O’Conner in The Fast and the Furious. After it, Walker got cast in The Fast and the

Furious sequels and performed in various more movies such as Joy Ride, Takers, Into

the Blue, Hours, and Brick Mansions.’

● In 2006, Walker and Jasmine firstly met; at that time, she was only 16 years old, and

Walker was 33. Their relationship lasted for 7 years till his death in 2013. They were

very public about their romantic relationship, used to hang out together in open

places, and lived together within this period.

● The fans of Paul Walker got shocked worldwide when the news of the actor’s sudden

death in an accident made headlines in the media on November 30, 2013.

FAQ about Paul walker

Q: Which degree did Walker get from university?

A: Walker got a degree from the University of California, majoring in marine biology. He

was a huge fan of marine biologist Jacques-Yves Cousteau.

Q: What was the reason for the death of Walker?

A: On November 30, 2013, Walker had a car accident. Walker and his friend Roger Rodas

died on the spot when their Porsche Carrera GT crashed into a solid streetlamp and two trees

on Hercules Street.

Q: Did Walker have any kids?

A: Walker has a daughter, Meadow Rain, from his former girlfriend, Rebecca McBrain. In his

will, Walker left his $25 million estates to Meadow.

Q: For what was Walker famous before fast and furious?

A: Walker was known best for high-octane car races and impossible heists. He appeared in

pamper’s commercials in his early life and many low-budget movies.