Every fact you want to know about Parker Boudreaux

Parker Boudreaux is a well-known American Footballer and Wrestler who played as ‘Offensive Guard’ for UCF Knights. He was born in 1998 and raised in Orlando, Florida. Parker is affiliated with National Collegiate Athletic Association.
Parker grabbed all the headlines when UCF announced that he was no longer a member of the UCF football team. After a week of this news, another update broke the Internet; Parker was getting signed as a Wrestler for WWE.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Parker Boudreaux
Date of birth: 1998
Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA
Age: 24 years
Horoscope: Not available
Nationality: American
Height: 6 ft 4 inches / 193 cm
Weight: 136 kg or 299.8 lbs
Occupation: Footballer, Wrestler
Net Worth: Not available
Spouse/Girlfriend: Isabella Guerrero
Instagram: @harlandwwe
Twitter: @harlandwwe
Further details about Parker Boudreaux
- Parker has gained immense popularity by being a footballer and a wrestler at a young age.
- On July 05, 2015, Parker began his football career by officially committing to Notre Dame Fighting Irish as Offensive Lineman.
- He transferred to UCF knights on June 13, 2017, and eventually, he was signed by WWE in February 2021.
- Parker has planned to focus on his wrestling profession full time, as Balck and Gold Banneret claimed.
- Apart from being known as an athlete, he is also famous for his eerie similarity in appearance with American wrestler Brock Lensar. Often, he gets referred to as the look-alike of Lensar.
- Parker’s did not share anything regarding his net worth or salary. Further, he never discloses information about his education, family and siblings.
- Parker does not have a Wikipedia page, but he might get one soon. However, different media sites cover him on their page.
- Parker has been creating a lot of buzz on the web after UCF declaration that Parker is no longer part of their team. The reason behind this announcement did not disclose so far.
- He rose to prominence when appearing on the television as the WWE wrestler. He got the title “Destroyer of Gods” by his diehard fans.
- He is dating an artist named Isabella Guerrero, as evidenced by Parker posted pictures on Twitter and Instagram.
- On Twitter, the wrestler has a massive number of around 107k followers. He has amassed more than 674k followers as of January 2022.
- He holds a website on his name, parker-boudreaux.com. Parker Boudreaux has posted the official pictures on the website taken by Wolves Los Angeles and the “Parker Boudreaux Destroyer of Gods” video directed by Blake Ricciardi.