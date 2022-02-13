Every fact you want to know about Parker Boudreaux

Parker Boudreaux is a well-known American Footballer and Wrestler who played as ‘Offensive Guard’ for UCF Knights. He was born in 1998 and raised in Orlando, Florida. Parker is affiliated with National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Parker grabbed all the headlines when UCF announced that he was no longer a member of the UCF football team. After a week of this news, another update broke the Internet; Parker was getting signed as a Wrestler for WWE.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Parker Boudreaux

Date of birth: 1998

Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA

Age: 24 years

Horoscope: Not available

Nationality: American

Height: 6 ft 4 inches / 193 cm

Weight: 136 kg or 299.8 lbs

Occupation: Footballer, Wrestler

Net Worth: Not available

Spouse/Girlfriend: Isabella Guerrero

Instagram: @harlandwwe

Twitter: @harlandwwe

Further details about Parker Boudreaux