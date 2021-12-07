Otmara Marrero is a Florida-based actress born on 28 February 1989. She is the sexy lad who played a fabulous role in many films and dramas. Her first role was in the movie Instant Gratification in 2015.

Then she also came in an episode of Ballers and Graceland. One of her roles was appreciated by the public in My Daughter’s Dilemma movie.

Moreover, she performed in the Off the Rails and Miss Arizona movie. On the small screen, Otmara played in the series Start Up. when this tv series ended, and she got roles in films such as Clementine and Vandal. One of her famous films is New York Undercover. She also starred in the new series Connecting.

Otmara Marrero Body Measurements

Otmara Marrero Full Name Otmara Marrero Otmara Marrero Date of Birth February 28, 1989 Otmara Marrero Age 31 years old Otmara Marrero Birthplace Florida, USA Otmara Marrero Profession Actress Otmara Marrero Height 5’7” Otmara Marrero Weight 57 kg Otmara Marrero Shoe Size Not Known Otmara Marrero Bra Size 34 C Otmara Marrero Body Measurements 36-25-35 Otmara Marrero Spouse Single Otmara Marrero Net Worth $5 million

Net Worth

She is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Otmara Marrero is $ 5 million.

Relationship Status

Otmara has a private life, so no one knows about her partner. it seems that she is still single.

Social Media

She is active on social media platforms where thousand of fans follow her.