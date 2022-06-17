Online Casino No Deposit Bonuses: How To Get And Use?

No deposit bonuses are one of the most effective methods of attracting new players. Many gamblers constantly monitor what online casinos provide them and on what conditions.

What is a no deposit bonus?

This is a gift provided by an online casino to new players without depositing. Due to this, no-deposits are so popular among customers. Usually, gamblers receive a fixed amount or free spins.

If a player uses this gift to make bets, they don’t have to pay for it. If they lose, they don’t risk anything. If you win, you can withdraw your winning, but it’s necessary to meet wagering requirements first.

A wagering requirement is a ratio that determines how many bets you have to make to withdraw a bonus. This ratio is set by a casino and often varies from x40 to x60. To understand how much you have to spend, it’s necessary to multiply a bonus amount by a wagering requirement. This is a sum you have to bet to withdraw a reward. For example, you receive $50 as a bonus. The wagering requirement is x40. This means you have to bet $2,000 to withdraw a gift.

A no deposit bonus can help study the casino's terms and conditions. If you are lucky enough, you can win and form a bankroll for further bets.

Why do casinos offer a no deposit bonus

Many gamblers think that no deposit offers bring casinos losses, but this is not true. Only a few players can make a profit from this bonus.

In many cases, users deposit their own money to meet wagering requirements. Thus, no deposit bonuses attract many new users and impact the loyalty of regular ones. Let’s take a look at how it works:

A new player makes their first bets without investments. Then many gamblers continue to play there with real money.

Regular players are provided extra money and free spins if they play actively. It also may be a boost for those who haven’t gambled for a long time. However, such gifts are pretty rare.

In some cases, a casino may provide this bonus as a gift dedicated to your birthday.

A bonus may be provided for performing simple actions (downloading a mobile app, inventing a friend, etc.).

In any case, these bonuses are profitable for casinos.

How to receive a no deposit bonus

There are various types of no deposit bonuses:

For registration.

As an individual gift.

For participation in promotions.

However, there are several restrictions. The main thing — you can create only one account. Users undergo identity verification by providing copies of specific documents. In addition, your IP address is tracked. Therefore, any violation can lead to a ban without an opportunity to withdraw funds.

You have to study the conditions for receiving and wagering in advance. When choosing a no deposit bonus, you have to understand how to activate it. Sometimes casinos provide a gift after using a promo code. Sometimes you have to contact customer service.

