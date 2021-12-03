Olivia Pacino Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 56 0
Olivia Pacino Measurements

Olivia Pacino is a shutterbug and actress who rested in America. Olivia was born on 21st January 2001 with a duplex lineage named Anton James Pacino in the United States. She’s the original of Beverly D’Angelo and Al Pacino.

People honor her hourly as the king of hearts Al Pacino and visible actress Beverly D’Angelo. The Father of Olivia was once considered the hottest lad, and with his kittenish nature, he has attracted multitudinous girls.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Olivia Pacino Weight: 50 Kg (110 lbs)
  • Olivia Pacino Height: 5 Feet and 6 inches or (1.7 m)
  • Olivia Pacino Bra Size: 33 B
  • Olivia Pacino Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Olivia Pacino Body Measurements: 33-25-34 inches

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Olivia Pacino Date of Birth: 25th January 2001
  • Olivia Pacino Age: 20 years
  • Olivia Pacino Nationality: American
  • Olivia Pacino Eye Color: Black
  • Olivia Pacino Hair Color: Black
  • Olivia Pacino Horoscope: Aquarius
  • Olivia Pacino Husband: Ryan Harley
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

