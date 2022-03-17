Biography

Nicole Curtis Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

By Sadia Nazir 0

The famous tv and media personality Nicole Curtis was born on 20th August 1976. Her birthplace is Lake Orion. Curtis got fame when she worked in the television show Rehab Addict that broadcasts on DIY and HGTV.

Before acting, she was interested in acting and supported the work of preserving the old architecture. She has massive fan-following social media accounts; 32 k followers on Twitter and 267K on Instagram

Nicole Curtis

In 2010, she debuted on the DIY network and worked in the television show for the four seasons. In 1994, she grew up in Michigan and graduated. Nicole married Steve Lane and has a son named Ethan.

Well, they separated in 2009 and raised her son as a single mother. She also remained in a relationship with Shane Maguire. At the age of 45, Nicole gave birth to a son. Her first notable work was for a Minneapolis broker and appeared on the show called Sweat Equity.

She also founded a charitable fund Curtis Foundation. The estimated net worth of Nicole Curtis is almost $7 million. The average salary of the host HGTV is $76608.

Nicole Curtis Body Measurements

Weight: 56 kg
Height: 5’3″
Bra size: 34B
Shoe size: 7.5 US
Body measurements: 36-24-35 inches

Nicole Curtis

Personal Information

Birth Date: 20 August 1976
Age: 43
Nationality: American
Horoscope:
Spouse/Boyfriend: Steve Lane
Eye color: Hazel

 

Nicole Curtis

Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Biography

Lildedjanet  Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth, Relationship

Biography

Timothy Lakes Aka Lol Tim Details, Career, Net Worth, Relationship

Biography

Jon Favreau Personal Details, Career, Net Worth, Personal Relations

Biography

Maximilian David Muniz Celebrity Kid Details, Net Worth, And Others!