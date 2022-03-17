Nicole Curtis Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

The famous tv and media personality Nicole Curtis was born on 20th August 1976. Her birthplace is Lake Orion. Curtis got fame when she worked in the television show Rehab Addict that broadcasts on DIY and HGTV.

Before acting, she was interested in acting and supported the work of preserving the old architecture. She has massive fan-following social media accounts; 32 k followers on Twitter and 267K on Instagram

In 2010, she debuted on the DIY network and worked in the television show for the four seasons. In 1994, she grew up in Michigan and graduated. Nicole married Steve Lane and has a son named Ethan.

Well, they separated in 2009 and raised her son as a single mother. She also remained in a relationship with Shane Maguire. At the age of 45, Nicole gave birth to a son. Her first notable work was for a Minneapolis broker and appeared on the show called Sweat Equity.

She also founded a charitable fund Curtis Foundation. The estimated net worth of Nicole Curtis is almost $7 million. The average salary of the host HGTV is $76608.

Nicole Curtis Body Measurements

Weight: 56 kg

Height: 5’3″

Bra size: 34B

Shoe size: 7.5 US

Body measurements: 36-24-35 inches

Personal Information

Birth Date: 20 August 1976

Age: 43

Nationality: American

Horoscope:

Spouse/Boyfriend: Steve Lane

Eye color: Hazel