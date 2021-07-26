Nicole Curtis Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe and More!

Nicole Curtis is a famous TV and media personality. She was born on 20th August 1976. Moreover, the actress worked within the TV program referred to as Rehab Addict, which airs on DIY and HGTV. In 2010, she debuted the DIY network and worked within the television program for the four seasons reprising an equivalent role. She has rehabbed homes in many nations in America.

She is legendary for her renovation philosophy. Later on, she was raised in Michigan and got a bachelor’s degree in 1994. Her family owns the trash business. Since 2014, she lives within the home that she renovated in Detroit. She aimed to pursue law but later took up acting because of her professional career. However, she supports the work of preserving the old architecture instead of demolition it.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Nicole Curtis Weight: 124 lbs or (56 kg)

Nicole Curtis Height: 5 feet and 3 inches or (160 cm)

Nicole Curtis Bra Size: 34 B

Nicole Curtis Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Nicole Curtis Body Measurements: 36-24-35 inches (91-61-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: