 All You Need To Know About Nick Sylvester

American Star Nick Sylvester is a famous Musician, Music Producer, and Writer. He is widely renowned as the husband of a well-known Investigative Journalist, Mina Kimes. He started his journey as a writer and debuted with albums and music for ‘Pitchfork.’
Nick has written multiple music reviews for notable brands such as Man Man, Death from Above, The Roots, Love Is All and Soulwax.
The most popular albums of the music group include The Ultimate in Luxury (2014), Trash Hit (2011), and Mr. Dream Goes to Jail (2010).
He is also well-referred to as an enthusiastic member of the post-punk “Mr. Dream, “an indie rock band. In Los Angeles, he has launched his record label named “GODMODE.”
Biography and Body Statistics:
Gender: Male
Full name: Nick Sylvester
Date of birth: July 6
Place of birth: Philadelphia, United States of America
Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US
College: Harvard University
Ethnicity: White
Religion: Christianity
Nationality: American
Siblings: 4
Relationship status: Married
Partner: Mina Kimes
Profession: Music producer, writer, and musician
Net worth: $1 million
All about the body measurements of Nick Sylvester
Here are the body measurements of this stunning star
Height: not available
Hair color: Dark Brown
Eye color: Blue
Sexuality: Straight
Facts About Nick Sylvester
Here are the further critical facts of this media personality
Nick Sylvester holds American Nationality and has white ethnicity. Sylvester went on to Harvard University for the study of computer music.
However, he also became an editor for Pitchfork, an online music magazine, and still writes for the magazine. Later in 2005, he joined the Voice staff. He later visited New York to meet his legendary music teacher James Murphy, who taught him music writing and recording.
Nick married a famous American Investigative Journalist, Mina Kimes, in a church wedding with siblings on November 24, 2014. His wife, Mina, specializes in sports and business reporting.
Sylvester’s net worth is calculated to be $1 million- 5 million dollars, including his money, income, and assets. He earns such a wealthy income from his career as a Musician, Music Producer, and Writer.