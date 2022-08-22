All You Need To Know About Nick Sylvester

American Star Nick Sylvester is a famous Musician, Music Producer, and Writer. He is widely renowned as the husband of a well-known Investigative Journalist, Mina Kimes. He started his journey as a writer and debuted with albums and music for ‘Pitchfork.’

Nick has written multiple music reviews for notable brands such as Man Man, Death from Above, The Roots, Love Is All and Soulwax.

The most popular albums of the music group include The Ultimate in Luxury (2014), Trash Hit (2011), and Mr. Dream Goes to Jail (2010).

He is also well-referred to as an enthusiastic member of the post-punk “Mr. Dream, “an indie rock band. In Los Angeles, he has launched his record label named “GODMODE.”

Biography and Body Statistics:

Gender: Male

Full name: Nick Sylvester

Date of birth: July 6

Place of birth: Philadelphia, United States of America

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, US

College: Harvard University

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Nationality: American

Siblings: 4

Relationship status: Married

Partner: Mina Kimes

Profession: Music producer, writer, and musician

Net worth: $1 million

All about the body measurements of Nick Sylvester

Here are the body measurements of this stunning star

Height: not available

Hair color: Dark Brown

Eye color: Blue

Sexuality: Straight

Facts About Nick Sylvester

Here are the further critical facts of this media personality

Nick Sylvester holds American Nationality and has white ethnicity. Sylvester went on to Harvard University for the study of computer music.

However, he also became an editor for Pitchfork, an online music magazine, and still writes for the magazine. Later in 2005, he joined the Voice staff. He later visited New York to meet his legendary music teacher James Murphy, who taught him music writing and recording.

Nick married a famous American Investigative Journalist, Mina Kimes, in a church wedding with siblings on November 24, 2014. His wife, Mina, specializes in sports and business reporting.

Sylvester’s net worth is calculated to be $1 million- 5 million dollars, including his money, income, and assets. He earns such a wealthy income from his career as a Musician, Music Producer, and Writer.