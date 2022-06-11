Everything you want to know about Nick Kerr

Nick Kerr is a former college basketball player from America, well-known as the son of Steve Kerr, NBA Golden State Warriors coach.

Nick followed in his father’s footsteps. Nick played basketball as a point guard for years, following his father’s footsteps but could not make it to the NBA like his father. He played basketball in high school and college. He got selected at the 2013-14 West Coast Conference for the NABC Honor Court and all school staff.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Nick Kerr

Date of birth: November 9, 1992

Place of birth: America

Age: 30 years

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Scorpio

Occupation: Co-Video Coordinator

Spouse/Girlfriend: Gaby Aida George

Height: 6 feet 3 inches or 190.6 cm

Weight: 82 kg or 180 lbs

Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million

Further details about Nick Kerr

● On November 9, 1992, Nick was born to his parents, Steve and Margot Kerr. His parents attended the University of Arizona in 1985.

● Nick went to Torrey Pines High School in San Diego. Later he studied for a Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) at the University of San Diego.

● Nick got his Master’s degree in Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2015.

● Nick worked as a college basketball player at the University of San Diego and California. Likewise, He worked as a basketball graduate assistant at the University of California during his senior year for over a year.

● After graduation, he worked as a Quality Assurance Assistant at Spurs Sports & Entertainment in 2018.

● Presently, Nick has been working as an Assistant Video Coordinator at Golden State Warriors since 2018.

● He has two younger siblings, Matthew Kerr and Madeleine (Maddy) Kerr.

● His sister is also an athlete. She is a passionate basketball player. At the University of California, she has top-ranked in her senior year.

● However, she then joined the law school at Berkeley. The younger brother Matthew did not show interest in any of the sports. He was a film student. All three siblings are living on their own.

● During the Coronavirus pandemic, they moved back to their parent’s home in San Diego to be with one another. In this way, the Kerr family got enough time to spend quality time as due to their busy schedules, they do not get to spend much time together.

● Nick has been dating his girlfriend named Kendall, whom he has known for the last seven years. She is now his fiancé. In December 2019, the couple got engaged.

● Nick’s net worth is $1 Million – $5 Million. It includes his money, assets, and income.