All you need to know about Nick Hounslow

Nick Hounslow is a widely famous actor and model. He is renowned for his performances in
shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Catch etc. In addition, he is a successful model as well
as.
He has worked with world-famous brands and magazines as a model. Furthermore, he is also a
fitness trainer and has performed with A-listers like Julie Benz and Gal Gadot.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Name Nick Hounslow
Age 40-50 years old
Gender Male
Height 6 feet 1 inch
Nationality American
Profession Model; Actor; Fitness Trainer
Net Worth Under Review
Married/Single Single
Instagram @nickhounslow
Twitter @nickhounslow
Facts about Nick Hounslow
Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality
● There’s no Wikipedia page about him, but some online sources reported that he is 40
years old as of the current year.
● Hence, it is also a mystery whether Hollywood’s model and fitness guru has a wife or not.
● Furthermore, the actor has neither undergone plastic surgery, but he appears to be
enjoying his bachelorhood.
● He has collected a total net worth of $1 million from his acting and modeling career.
● He is on Instagram, username @nickhounslow with over 65.4k followers.
● His dog name is Edgar, and his favorite book is George’s Marvelous Medicine by Roald
Dahl.
Description:
Hollywood’s actor and model, Nick Hounslow, moved to Milan, London, New York, Paris, and
Los Angeles to start his career as a model. He has starred on the covers of fashion magazines.