All you need to know about Nick Hounslow

Nick Hounslow is a widely famous actor and model. He is renowned for his performances in

shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Catch etc. In addition, he is a successful model as well

as.

He has worked with world-famous brands and magazines as a model. Furthermore, he is also a

fitness trainer and has performed with A-listers like Julie Benz and Gal Gadot.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Name Nick Hounslow

Age 40-50 years old

Gender Male

Height 6 feet 1 inch

Nationality American

Profession Model; Actor; Fitness Trainer

Net Worth Under Review

Married/Single Single

Instagram @nickhounslow

Twitter @nickhounslow

Facts about Nick Hounslow

Here are the further critical Facts about this stunning personality

● There’s no Wikipedia page about him, but some online sources reported that he is 40

years old as of the current year.

● Hence, it is also a mystery whether Hollywood’s model and fitness guru has a wife or not.

● Furthermore, the actor has neither undergone plastic surgery, but he appears to be

enjoying his bachelorhood.

● He has collected a total net worth of $1 million from his acting and modeling career.

● He is on Instagram, username @nickhounslow with over 65.4k followers.

● His dog name is Edgar, and his favorite book is George’s Marvelous Medicine by Roald

Dahl.

Description:

Hollywood’s actor and model, Nick Hounslow, moved to Milan, London, New York, Paris, and

Los Angeles to start his career as a model. He has starred on the covers of fashion magazines.