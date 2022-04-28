All you need to know about Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon is an American comedian, rapper, actor, and TV host. In TV, Cannon began as a

teenager on All That before hosting The Nick Cannon Show, America’s Got Talent, The

Masked Singer, and Lip Sync Battle Shorties. He acted in Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing

and Roll Bounce. Have a look at quick facts to know how tall is Nick Cannon.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Real name: Nicholas Scott Cannon

Date of birth: October 8, 1980

Place of birth: San Diego, California

Age: 42 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Libra

Occupation: Comedian, Actor, Rapper, and Television Presenter.

Height: 6’0” (183cm)

Weight: 168 lbs (76kg)

Instagram: @nickcannon

Twitter: @NickCannon

Further details about Nick Cannon

● On October 8, 1980, Cannon was born in San Diego, California. His paternal

grandfather raised Cannon. Cannon spent his childhood in Lincoln Park’s Bay Vista

Housing Projects, a Southeast San Diego gang-ridden section.

● He attended Monte Vista High School, was president of the African Student

Federation, and took part in track and field. Cannon got his first break doing comics

on his father’s local cable access program.

● In 2001, after signing with Jive Records, he was featured alongside Romeo Miller. His

debut self-titled album was released in 2003 and included the single “Your Pops Don’t

Like Me (I Don’t Like This Dude)” and formed his record label, Can-I-Ball Records,

in 2005.

● He appeared in a minor role in Men in Black II in 2002. He landed his first prominent

role on the big screen as Devon Miles in Drumline that same year. Others include

Shall We Dance, Bobby, and Roll Bounce. He hosted other shows, including Nathan’s

Hot Dog Eating Contest, The Nightlife, and ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon.’

● Cannon is involved in many entrepreneurial and charitable endeavors. He runs

Ncredible Entertainment, a multimedia company that launches film, TV, music, and

merchandising projects.

● On April 30, 2008, Cannon married singer Mariah Carey. The couple welcomed twins

Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott three years later. Cannon told Good Morning

America that he called her wife Dr. Carey because she was the best medicine during

his days of illness as he was suffering from mild kidney failure in 2012.

● After 6 years of marriage, Cannon and Carey decided to separate their ways. Cannon

issued a statement saying the couple had lived apart for several months.

FAQ about Nick Cannon

Q: Why did ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon?

A: In July, ViacomCBS announced they were cutting ties with Cannon after he “failed to

acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism” in an episode of his YouTube

series, Cannon’s Class.

Q: How many kids does Cannon have?

A: Cannon has been married once and has had seven children with four women. He has only

two kids from his legal marriage.

Q: What is Nick Cannon’s net worth?

A: As of 2022, Nick Cannon’s net worth is around $30 million. Throughout his career, he has

gathered good fortune.

Q: Which charity organization does Cannon run?

A: Cannon runs Nicholas Scott Cannon Foundation. Despite his charity organization, he

donates much to other charitable works.