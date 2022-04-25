Every fact you need to know about Nicholas Cirillo

Nicholas Cirillo is an American actor and was born on 5th June 1997. His full name is Nicholas

Vincent Cirillo. His birthplace is Wilkesboro, North Carolina. His father is a gastroenterologist at

Wilkes Center.

Cirillo was raised along with his two sisters named, Victoria and Lauren Cirillo. Nicholas went

to Wilkes Central High school and received training in acting in Winston Salem. Outer Banks,

Giant, and Stranger Thongs are included in her most popular movies and TV shows.

There is no detail about his relationship stats as he keeps his life private. Nicholas’s estimated

net worth is $20 million and most of the amount he earns from his acting career. Here you can

read out other details.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Nicholas Vincent Cirillo

Date of birth: June 5, 1997

Place of birth: Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Age: 24 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Gemini

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: @ nick-v-cirillo

Net Worth: approx. $20 million

Spouse/Girlfriend: Single

All about the body measurements of the Nicholas Cirillo

Here are the body measurements of this charming media person

 Weight: 80kg

 height: 5’9”

 shoe size: Not Available

 body measurements: 40-32-12

Facts about Nicholas Cirillo

 Nicholas Cirillo was born on 5th June 1997 in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

 Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and he has American nationality.

 Nicholas grew up along with his two sisters, Victoria and Lauren Cirillo.

 He appeared in a mystery crime film that premiered at the Toronto International film

festival in 2019.

 In her best Netflix series, Outer Banks and Teenage Bounty Hunters are included.

 The estimated net worth of Nicholas is $20 million. He is living a luxurious life.

 It seems that he is still single and not involved in any kind of relationship.

 Nicholas is active on social media; you can follow him on Instagram under the name

@nick-v-cirillo.