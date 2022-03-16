New EU CBD Legislation

The market for CBD products is growing, and more and more European companies and retailers are investing in it.

The reason: with the legalization of cannabidiol, Europe has become a sales paradise for various types of CBD products!

However, people are no longer as free as when legalization began in all European countries. Due to new laws, some EU countries are more restrictive with the production and trade of CBD.

CBD is now legal in the UK and Europe, and you can buy CBD flowers, CBD oils and CBD hash online with express delivery to your doorstep.

Today, our CBD experts explain the new EU regulations.

CBD: the situation in Europe

CBD preparations are considered food supplements or "novel food" products. Both have been unrestricted so far.

Despite the growth of the CBD market in all European countries, not all Europeans can benefit equally from over-the-counter CBD products. CBD products that contain less than 0.2% of the intoxicating ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) are generally legal.

However, this legal limit may be higher or lower in some European countries. Luxembourg and Austria, for example, allow the sale of CBD products up to 0.3%. On the other hand, Switzerland allows a THC content of 1.0 per cent. France only declares CBD products with a CBD isolate and a THC content of 0.2% legal. CBD is considered illegal in Slovakia or Lithuania.

Vacationers should therefore inform themselves about the country’s own regulations before having unpleasant experiences with CBD oil. According to the “European Food Safety Authority” directive, all CBD products must be approved as “novel food” by national food authorities. Although not a binding guideline, some EU member states have changed their laws on the manufacture and trade of CBD.

What is hemp, what is considered marijuana?

All cannabis Sativa products with a THC content of more than 0.2% are considered marijuana. They are thus illegal. It applies regardless of the amount of usable CBD content. Only a “Cannabis sativa” hemp plant that contains less than 0.2% THC is considered industrial hemp. Only this is legal in Europe.

Industrial hemp containing less than 0.2% THC can be grown legally in France.

Recently, all CBD products are no longer allowed to contain THC. In plain English, this means that only high-purity CBD isolate can be used to make such preparations. Full-spectrum CBD, on the other hand, cannot be marketed legally.

In Italy, the laws were changed in 2019

Industrial hemp with less than 0.2 per cent THC can still be grown legally. So far, CBD products with up to 0.6% THC have also been tolerated.

Why have these changes in CBD in Europe in recent years?

In Europe, the popularity of CBD is growing. The great interest in such products extends to all sections of the population. This is compensated by relatively slow market development. This leads to various problems due to new and differently handled laws.

According to which all hemp extracts must now be considered as “novel food”, the new European directive has changed a lot. Now only hemp seed products count as food. So, anything made from hemp flowers and leaves has been moved into a legal grey area.

CBD is safe and useful

It is known that CBD can promote concentration. A rested mind is a focused mind. Therefore, concentration is essential for the athlete. Whether you’re watching your form to avoid injury or relaxing in a meditative state, your brain is as important as your legs.

For people who confuse CBD with THC, it may come as a surprise to learn that athletes turn to cannabidiol to improve their focus. But remember that CBD doesn’t get you high.

Some products are dedicated to increasing concentration, such as CBD Focus beads.

Whether athletes use CBD to soothe their nerves, improve rest, or soothe sore muscles, they are already enjoying a focus boost.

In short…

