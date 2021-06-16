Neve Campbell Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Neve Adrianne Campbell is professionally referred to as Neve Campbell. She was born on 3rd October 1973. She was born in Guelph, Ontario, Canada. She is the amazing and most beautiful Canadian actress and producer. Her mother’s name is Marnie Campbell. She (mother) is also a Psychologist and Yoga Instructor. Her father’s name is Gerry Campbell. And he 9father) is a Drama teacher parents.

Moreover, Neve completed her early education at Canada’s National Ballet School and John F. Ross Collegiate Vocational Institute. This talented actress began her acting career in 1993. And she got her first debut film, “The Dark,” after this, she made many notable films like The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride, Churchill: The Hollywood Years, Castle within the Ground, etc.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Neve Campbell Weight: 61 Kg (134 lbs)

Neve Campbell Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Neve Campbell Bra size: 34 B

Neve Campbell Shoe size: 8.5 US

Neve Campbell Body measurements: 36-27-37 inches or 91-69-94 cm

Further critical details of the actress: