Everything You Want To Know About Nathan Blair

Nathan Blair is a well-known American actor famous for his roles in We Can Be Heroes, the Netflix action movie, and participating in Best Show, Legion (2017), and Worst Once (2018).

Along with being a famous actor, he is also a social media influencer. He uploads exciting videos on his own YouTube channel about his experience as an entertainer. He has a multitalented personality as he is also interested in writing and directing.

Nathan Blair began his vocation in 2016 when he played roles in a few short movies. A portion of the short film he showed up in 2016 involves ‘The Speed Friend-Finding Service and ‘The Wishing Zone.’ ‘In 2018, he showed up in eight other short movies, in particular ‘Turf War,’ ‘The Tenors,’ ‘Channel Surfing,’ ‘Room 142,’ ‘The Interns,’ ‘Bored Games,’ ‘Goober the Gopher’ and ‘Ripple Effect.’

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Nathan Blair

Date of birth: December 7, 2005

Place of birth: United States

Age: 17 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: American

Horoscope: Sagittarius

Occupation: Actor

Spouse/Girlfriend: ​Not Available

Height: 5 feet 5 ins or 168 cm

Weight: 60 Kg or 132 lbs

Facebook: @BlairActing

Instagram: @nathan_blair_la

YouTube: Nathan Blair

Net Worth: $1 Million – $5 Million (Approx.)

