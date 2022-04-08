Everything you Need To Know About Nata Lee

Natalya Krasavina is a stylish Russian model and entertainer who is mainly recognized by her
social name Nata Lee. She is a social media user. Nata posts her eye-catching pictures on social media.
She is the most prominent girl on Instagram. Her fan followers have mostly belonged to
India. Natalya is also famous in the industry as a bold model.
She has done many projects with her lovely smile and graceful personality.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Natalya Krasavina
Date of birth: February 17, 1999
Place of birth: Moscow, Russia
Age: 22 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: Russian
Horoscope: Aquarius
Occupation: Social Media Celebrity, Model
Instagram: @natalee.007
Twitter: @007_natalee
All about the body measurements of the social media star
Here are the body measurements of this stylish model
● Nata Lee Weight: 130 lbs (59 kg)
● Nata Lee Height: 5’0′′ (152 cm)
● Nata Lee Bra size: 33B
● Nata Lee Shoe size: 6 US
● Nata Lee Body measurements: 34-25-35 inches
Further details about Nata Lee
● On February 17, 1999, Nata Lee was born in Moscow, Russia. The community knows her
by the name Nata Lee.
● Her parents’ names are Mr. Lee and Mrs. Lee. Her father is a leading businessperson,
while her mother works as a model in the fashion industry.
● Natalya studied in a local high school situated in Moscow. Later on, she went to a private
college in Moscow for her graduation. She completed her graduation in 2016.
● In 2018, Natalya began her career on social media by posting bold pictures on social
media. The charming model has attracted a large group of followers on Instagram.
● After starting her profession, she started keeping her things private. In an interview, she
has only talked about her modeling and career.
● In 2018, Nata Lee began her modeling from social media accounts. She attracted a large
number of people on Instagram. Nata Lee has around 6.6 million followers on her
Instagram.
● Afterward, she started modeling as a freelancer. The bold girl worked in different brands,
including Fashion Nova and Guess.
● Nata Lee is also known as DJ by the name DJ NATALEE.007.
● Concerning her personal life, she is unmarried. However, she has been seen with her
boyfriend named Marvin Maalouf. He is a model and photographer by his profession.
The couple never hides its relationship from society.
FAQ about the Nata Lee
Q: What is Nata Lee’s ethnicity and religion?
A: Natalya belongs to mixed ethnicity, and her religion is Christianity.
Q: How beautiful is Nata Lee?
A: Natalya is a delightful woman with marvelous features and a fair complexion. She has natural
blue-colored eyes and long brown hair. She exercises daily to keep herself fit and good-looking.
Q: How many pictures and videos have Nata Lee posted on OnlyFans?
A: Natalya has posted around 1114 photos and videos on the account OnlyFans.
Q: What is Nata Lee’s net worth?
A: Natalya’s net worth has reached around 2 million dollars.
Her income comes from modeling, different brands promotions, and sponsorships.