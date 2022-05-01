Nadia Farmiga Biography

The marvelous American Actress Nadia Farmiga has now turned 29 and is still lightening the

media industry. Although her parents didn’t represent a strong background she is much

applauded for her sister’s contribution to the entertainment media. Rather than her acting

skills, she is more popular as the sister of the American Actresses Vera Farmiga and Taissa

Farmiga. They are the six siblings among which 3 are the heart of American media. Nadia

has earned popularity with the drama film Higher Ground, Which is directed by her sister Vera.

Personal Info of Nadia Farmiga

Name: Nadia Farmiga

Gender: Female

Date of Birth: 1992

Birthplace: New Jersey

Age: 29 years

Religious: Christian

Zodiac Sign: Cancer

Nationally: American

Living in: USA

Occupation: celebrity Sibling

Networth: 23 Million US Dollars (Family income)

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 55 Kilograms

Known for: Being the sister of famous American actresses Vera Farmiga and Teressa

Farmiga

Education: Homeschooled

Spouse/Boyfriend: Wilson Costo

Siblings: Vera Farmiga, Teresa Farmiga, Alexandra Farmiga, Victor Farmiga, Stephan

Farmiga, Laryssa Farmiga

Parents: Luba Farmiga, Mykhailo Farmiga

Interesting Facts About Nadia Farmiga

● Two of Nadia Farmiga’s sisters are America’s popular actresses (Vera and Taissa

Farmiga).

● She has a total of six sisters.

● Nadia is the least famous among the Farmiga sisters because she likes to keep her

life private.

● Nadia does not even have any social media and is not involved in many

engagements.

● Lately, she was working as a mechanical engineer under some firm but now she has

stepped up with her spouse, Wilson Costa, to open their own restaurant in their own

town.

● Farmiga’s mother, Luba Farmiga, used to be a talented school teacher while her

father, Mykhailo Farmiga, rendered his services as a computer analyst.

● Farmiga’s parents are actually Ukrainian immigrants who settled in New Jersey,

United State of America.

● He possesses a networth of almost 1 Million USD which is made on her own, from

her very own restaurant.

● While the total family income is around 23 Million USD which is generated by

celebrity sisters, teaching mother, and analyst father.

● She studied in primary school until the fourth grade and then started to study

individually at home, and during this time she also mastered sign language.