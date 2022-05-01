Nadia Farmiga Biography

The marvelous American Actress Nadia Farmiga has now turned 29 and is still lightening the
media industry. Although her parents didn’t represent a strong background she is much
applauded for her sister’s contribution to the entertainment media. Rather than her acting
skills, she is more popular as the sister of the American Actresses Vera Farmiga and Taissa
Farmiga. They are the six siblings among which 3 are the heart of American media. Nadia
has earned popularity with the drama film Higher Ground, Which is directed by her sister Vera.
Personal Info of Nadia Farmiga
Name: Nadia Farmiga
Gender: Female
Date of Birth: 1992
Birthplace: New Jersey
Age: 29 years
Religious: Christian
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Nationally: American
Living in: USA
Occupation: celebrity Sibling
Networth: 23 Million US Dollars (Family income)
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 55 Kilograms
Known for: Being the sister of famous American actresses Vera Farmiga and Teressa
Farmiga
Education: Homeschooled
Spouse/Boyfriend: Wilson Costo
Siblings: Vera Farmiga, Teresa Farmiga, Alexandra Farmiga, Victor Farmiga, Stephan
Farmiga, Laryssa Farmiga
Parents: Luba Farmiga, Mykhailo Farmiga
Interesting Facts About Nadia Farmiga
● Two of Nadia Farmiga’s sisters are America’s popular actresses (Vera and Taissa
Farmiga).
● She has a total of six sisters.
● Nadia is the least famous among the Farmiga sisters because she likes to keep her
life private.
● Nadia does not even have any social media and is not involved in many
engagements.
● Lately, she was working as a mechanical engineer under some firm but now she has
stepped up with her spouse, Wilson Costa, to open their own restaurant in their own
town.
● Farmiga’s mother, Luba Farmiga, used to be a talented school teacher while her
father, Mykhailo Farmiga, rendered his services as a computer analyst.
● Farmiga’s parents are actually Ukrainian immigrants who settled in New Jersey,
United State of America.
● He possesses a networth of almost 1 Million USD which is made on her own, from
her very own restaurant.
● While the total family income is around 23 Million USD which is generated by
celebrity sisters, teaching mother, and analyst father.
● She studied in primary school until the fourth grade and then started to study
individually at home, and during this time she also mastered sign language.