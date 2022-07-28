My Dishwasher Won’t Start! 5 Reasons Why

When a dishwasher doesn’t start, you need a quick fix. But why does my dishwasher not turn on? The wash cycle won’t start if the door isn’t completely closed. Read these typical causes, and identify the most likely causes of your dishwasher not starting.

Call your local expert if you need to fix the dishwasher professionally.

1. Dishwasher does not work

Dishwasher troubles are frequently caused by power issues. The dishwasher cannot start or carry out any following tasks if there is insufficient power.

You can check for power problems as follows:

Check the power cord: Check if the cord is in good condition and is plugged in correctly to a working outlet. Extension cables can generate surges that interrupt electricity, so avoid using them.

Check your home’s circuit breaker box for tripped breakers and reset any that you find.

The dishwasher might need to be reset in order to begin a wash cycle when the power has been restored. Hold down the power or start button for three seconds.

2. Latched Dishwasher Door

For safety reasons, the dishwasher will not operate if the door is fully closed and the latch is not latched. Always press the door firmly to make sure the latch is locked. If the door is closed correctly, but the dishwasher still will not run, the latch may be damaged and must be replaced by a professional.

3. Mismatched Dishwasher Settings

Check the control panel on your dishwasher before starting it to ensure the settings are correct and there are no issues.

The dishwasher may not start because of the settings or problems listed below:

The dishwasher won’t start until a wash cycle is chosen. Before hitting the start button, choose a setting.

Wrong setting selection: Some settings can delay the start of a dishwasher.

While the control lock or sleep mode prohibits the start of the wash cycle at all, the delayed start function delays the start of the wash cycle. Make sure you are using the ideal dishwasher settings for the load you have.

Error codes warn you of faults that can prohibit a quick start. If an error code appears on the control panel, consult your user manual to learn what it means and how to fix the problem.

Damage to the control panel: A wet or damaged control panel won’t transmit commands and won’t allow the dishwasher to start. It is best to have the buttons on the control panel replaced by a professional if they stop working.

4 . Problem with Dishwasher Water Supply

If the dishwasher has electricity but does not start, it may be due to a water supply problem. The wash cycle will not start if your home’s water supply is not enough. These problems can make it difficult to get water to the dishwasher:

Water shutoff valve: Make sure the valve for your water connection at home is turned on by checking it.

Check the water intake hose for kinks that can prevent water from flowing and for appropriate positioning.

The water supply to the dishwasher is regulated by this valve, which is defective. Water will not flow into the dishwashing tub if it does not open fully or is jammed. A broken water valve should be replaced by a professional.

5. Faulty dishwasher components

After doing the aforementioned methods, if your dishwasher still won’t start, a faulty component may be to blame. A broken door switch will not indicate that the door is closed, and a blown thermal fuse will stop the dishwasher’s whole operation. Last but not least, a faulty control board may occasionally fail to execute any orders from the control panel or to provide power to the appropriate component.