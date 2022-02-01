Now that cannabis dispensaries have become plentiful, there has been an explosion of new and different marijuana strains to try. Spending time in one of these shops might make a person feel overwhelmed with options, or they could be bored with the same tried and true strains that they have been using for years. With all of the new seed banks that have opened in the last decade, even cannabis growers are finding themselves in a similar state of indecision.

Whatever the issue may be, there are some amazing high-quality strains, like those at Weed-Seeds.com, that can solve the problem quickly. Keep reading for more information on the latest must-try cannabis strains for the best experience.

Purple Urkle

Purple Urkle, an indica dominant strain, is one of California’s most well-loved strains, with its origins believed to be from a strain called Mendocino Purps. It has skunky and fruity notes that some have likened to the scent of ripe grapes. With an average of around 18% THC this variety produces a relaxed, sleepy effect. The strain is an excellent option for nighttime and for people who suffer from insomnia.

Durban Poison

Durban Poison is one of the most popular sativa strains out there. It got its name from its home city of Durban, Africa, and is an excellent strain for focus and creative thinking. It has dense, chunky buds that are covered with a thick frost of trichomes, which makes it a favorite for people who make hash and oil. It has an earthy smell and usually has a THC content of about 19%.

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is a legendary strain among both marijuana growers and consumers. Most strains on the market today are either indica or hybrids of sativa and indica, but Blue Dream is as close to purely sativa as modern strains get. Originating in California, this strain offers a gentle euphoria and full-body relaxation. Blue Dream plants are capable of growing over 10 feet tall and offer buds with a THC content of up to 18%.

Granddaddy Purple

Grandaddy Purple is one of the most famous strains of cannabis available. One of the parent strains for Granddaddy Purple is Purple Urkle, so it carries some of the same rich and complex grape aromas as its parent. Its buds are dense, take on a deep shade of purple, and develop a thick frost of bright white trichomes. Granddaddy Purple is also a potent strain with a THC content of 17%, and the plant offers cannabis growers massive yields.

G13

G13, which stands for “Government Indica Strain 13,” is named after a popular urban legend. The rumor is that, during the 19060s, government agencies tried to collect the highest quality marijuana strains from around the world. The legend goes on to say that the government agencies then bred hybrid super strains in a secret lab at the University of Mississippi.

The fable states that a technician at the lab sneaked a small cutting of this strain, breeding it themselves and making it available to the world. While it is probably not a factual tale, the strain is also famous for its potent effects. It is a knockout plant that boasts an impressive 20% THC content, a rich and earthy aroma, and a wonderfully relaxing full-body effect.

These Are the Best Strains to Try Today

No matter what a person’s favorite strain is, trying one of the ones on this list is sure to shock and impress them. These strains are legendary for a reason, so any cannabis enthusiast would be doing themselves a favor to seek them out. Those who grow cannabis should be sure to source their seeds from a high-quality, trustworthy seed bank.