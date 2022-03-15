Biography

MS Sethi Body Measurements, Career, Net Worth, Relationship History

MS Sethi is an Indian American social media influencer, trendy model, and fashion designer. She got fame when she started to post her sizzling, curvy and hot pictures on Instagram.

MS Sethi was born on 9 January 1992, and at this, time MS Sethi is 29 years old.  Her birthplace is New Delhi, India. She got an education from the modern school of Delhi and earned a graduate degree from Delhi University.

As we know, MS Sethi is a social media celebrity and started her career by sharing her hit pictures on her Instagram account. Over time, her followers increased, and her sums of money also enhanced. Not only Instagram, but she also has accounts on other platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Tiktok.

Moreover, MS Sethi has a youtube channel where she helps in product recommendation. With her curvy plus-sized appearance, she has achieved recognition on social media.

MS Sethi Body Measurements

Full Name MS Sethi
Date of Birth January 9, 1992
 Age 29 years old
Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA
Profession Youtuber, Social Media Star
Height 5’6”
 Weight 55 kg
Bra Size 33 C
Body Measurements 36-26-43 inches
 Shoe Size  6US
Spouse/boyfriend/girlfriend Single
Net Worth  $700,000

Relationship Status

It seems that Ms. Sethi is single, and she is not dating anyone. Ms. Sethi is just focusing on her career yet. There is no previous record of her relatiosnhip.

Net Worth

MS Sethi is earning a handsome amount of money from her social media accounts. She is very hard working, and at this time, her net worth is $700,000.

