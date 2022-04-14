Mr. Worldwide Personal Details, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Released many albums and among these most famous is M.I.A.M.I.

Mr. Worldwide is a singer, rapper, and songwriter, and his real name is Armando Christian Perez. But Mr. Worldwide is professionally known by his stage name Pitbull. Mr. Worldwide was born on 15 January 1981 in Miami, Florida, United States. His parents’ names are Jose Antoni and Alysha Angela Acosta. He has one sister named Jennifer Betances.

Career

Mr. Worldwide signed Luther Campbell’s Luke records in 2011 and then the label’s vice president of A & R. After that, he was also introduced to Robert Fernandez of Famous Artist Music & Management, an independent company.

In 2004, he released his debut album named M.I.A.M.I. the album ranked at 32 on the Hot 100 Chart and No 11 on the Hot Rap Tracks Chart.

Moreover, he was the guest star in UPN’s South Beach in January 2006 and recorded Nuestro Himno in collaboration with other artists such as Carlos Ponce, Olga Tañón, and Wyclef Jean. Dale, climate change, Planet Pit, Globalization, Timeless, and many more are included in other albums.

Mr. Worldwide Personal Details

Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Mr. Worldwide is $100 million, of which his all assets are included. So, he is spending a modest lifestyle.

Relationship Status

Currently, Mr. Worldwide is single. Before that, he was married to Spanish model Barbara Alba and had two children named Destiny and Bryce. Now he has another girlfriend named Olga Loera. He is active on Instagram, Twitter, and other social media platforms.