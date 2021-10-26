Movers Tipping: A Simple How-To

If you are hiring movers for the first time, you might have lots of questions in your mind. For instance, while you have everything covered, including the costs of moving, you might be wondering how much you will need to tip the movers.

Or you might be even wondering whether it’s necessary to top your movers. In this post, we shall give you a simple guide on how to tip your movers. Please read on for more information.

So, how much should you tip movers?

Well, it’s not a must that you tip movers. However, you need to understand that it takes a lot of work to move your items from one point to another—and your movers are working extra hard to get it done.

Think of it, moving your grand piano, appliances, or furniture is a difficult task. So, tipping your movers is one of the best ways to appreciate their hard work.

If you plan to tip your movers, you can follow any of these two options:

The percentage option

When planning to use this option, you can tip your movers around 5% – 105 of the total moving cost.

So, if you spend around $3,500 for your move, you can tip your movers around $175 – $350.

However, some factors like the quality of service and length of the move will determine how much you tip the movers.

The fair flat-rate option

If you are planning a simple in-town move, a standard fee of $20 per mover is OK. However, if you have a long-distance or more complicated move, you can tip $40 – $100 per mover.

So, how do you top your movers from Mississauga Movers, Torex following this scale? Well, you need to consider the whole experience, as well as the professionalism of every mover when tipping them.

Here are a few factors to consider before tipping your movers

The complexity of the move

the main factors to consider when determining the complexity of your move include the size of your item and number of items to be packed and moved, the number of packers and movers required, as well as the number of days required for the move—from the start to finish.

Please note that these are the major factors that determine the cost of your move and tips. For instance, if your home has long and narrow staircases, and you need to move heavy and bulk items like a piano, furniture, or fragile items, your movers will work extra harder to get the job done.

And this means you must pay them accordingly. So, if your move was hard and challenging, plan to tip your movers as much as you can.

The quality of services offered

did your movers arrive on time? How did they handle your item? If your movers arrived on time and you are happy with how they handled your items, why not give them a generous tip?

Did the movers exceed your expectations?

if the movers assisted you and went a step ahead to do some tasks they were not required to, like help you finish packing and ensuring that your items were moved to the new home, giving them a tip would be the best way to show them your appreciation.

The number of teams involved in the move

if you are moving over a long distance, the team that loads your items into the moving truck is not the one that moves them into your new home.

That means you will need to tip these teams separately—at the beginning and at the end of the move. However, you will need to consider all the other factors discussed above before tipping each moving team.

Now, if your movers are doing an amazing job, and you want to show appreciation to them in other ways than tipping, here are a few incentives to consider:

A cup of hot coffee or chocolate or a cold bottle of water

Cookies and other snacks

Gift cards

Buy them lunch or dinner

However, you must be extra careful if you won’t offer the movers beer and pizza. Most companies have strict rules about their employees taking alcohol while on duty. The last thing you’d want is to get your movers in trouble, and yet you were being kind to them.

When shouldn’t you tip your movers?

Giving a tip to your movers is an appreciation for a job well done. However, if you are not satisfied with your work, you can pay them a smaller top or do away with the tip completely. The following are a few scenarios when you might decide not to tip the movers:

Some items were damaged during the move

The movers didn’t arrive on time

The movers were disrespectful or rude

The movers left some items behind

The team wasted time so that you can pay them more money (especially if you are paying them on an hourly basis)

Bottom Line

Movers provide valuable services that go without the appreciation they deserve.

Other than saving you the stress of moving your items, they also take care of your items while on the move.

So, knowing how much to tip your movers, and how to do it can help to make the whole moving experience stress-free and enjoyable for all parties involved.