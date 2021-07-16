5 Things to Remember Before You Move Into a Hostel in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad is a beautiful city that is an amalgamation of modern business empires, top educational institutions and ancient culture, architecture and history that dot the place. That’s why every year many students and young professionals from all over the country migrate to Ahmedabad to explore their future.

As you head to the city and start looking for a hostel in Ahmedabad that you can call home, you might experience several emotions like excitement and joy, with a side of apprehension. After all, it’s your first time living away from home and you don’t quite know what to expect from a hostel experience.

Well, that’s where we come in. Today we’re going to turn you from noob to pro when it comes to hostel living. Because we’ve got a list of five tips that you need to know before you move into a hostel:

Space will be limited

It’s the universal truth of hostel rooms that you’ll never have as much space as you would like. So, it’s really important to plan and pack accordingly. Invest in storage bins and containers as well as hooks that can help you maximise the vertical space in your room. If you have a roommate, try and coordinate with them about what each of you are bringing so that you don’t end up with unnecessary duplicates of common items.

Swap schedules with your roommate

When you’re sharing a space with a roommate, it’s important for the two of you to know a little bit about each other. Swapping schedules with them can be a really handy way for you both to know when you can expect the room to yourself and invite friends over and when you both have a free period to hang out or do some chores together. This will make it a lot easier for you to get along.

Invest in eye mask/ear plugs

Living in a hostel means you’re going to be surrounded by other people who don’t necessarily have the same schedule as you. So, whether you need some peace and quiet to study for your exams or if you want to block out the lights and grab a nap while others around you are awake, you need to create this facility for yourself. Having an eye mask that blocks the light or earplugs which will help you focus on your work will be really useful and help you enjoy your privacy.

Clean as you go

Unlike at home, there’s no one to pick up after you in your hostel. That’s why it’s important to have a cleaning system right off the bat. When you move into your hostel room, carry a small room cleaning kit with a dusting cloth, cleaning fluid and wipes, as well as a dishwashing sponge and soap. These will ensure that you’re able to keep your space clean and neat and that you don’t leave a pile of unwashed dishes cluttering up your desk either. Having a regular cleaning routine will make your hostel life a whole lot easier.

Make friends

The years you spend in your hostel near Nirma University are sure to be some of the best years of your life if you make some great friends. After all, this is the one time in your life that you’re living with a bunch of people of your age group who share your interests and have the same spirit of ambition and adventure. Living with people in a hostel can be a great bonding experience so make sure you treat your roommates and co-residents with respect and kindness making friendships that could end up lasting a lifetime.

So, there you have it. Keeping these five things in mind before you move into a hostel in Ahmedabad will ensure that you enter your new home well-prepared and with an open mind. We hope you have an excellent time in the city!